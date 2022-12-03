Everton at the World Cup: Group Stage Report

Everton have enjoyed some winter respite just as things were turning frosty for Frank Lampard.

But while most of the Everton contingent having been enjoying the sun in Australia, four Blues have been living the dream at the World Cup.

And now with the group stages complete, let’s see how Everton’s World Cup representatives have been getting on.

Jordan Pickford (England)

England’s number one has enjoyed a solid tournament so far, registering two clean sheets in the group stages – including some notable saves against the United States.

He’ll be bitterly disappointed to have conceded twice against Iran, but there was not much he could do about either goal.

Has looked solid as ever for England and will next face Senegal on Sunday in the last sixteen, with a quarter final against France or Poland awaiting the winner.

Conor Coady (England)

Conor Coady has shown himself to be an outstanding leader since joining the Blues and it is likely these leadership qualities that helped secured him his World Cup place.

England assistant Steve Holland labelled Coady England’s “player of the tournament” for his role behind the scenes at Euro 2020 – despite not getting a minute of action.

And, in truth, it’s unlikely he’ll see any action at this World Cup either, with Eric Dier and Kyle Walker seemingly favoured as back-up to Harry Maguire and John Stones at the back.

Idrissa Gana Gueye (Senegal)

Idrissa Gana Gueye is one of Senegal’s star players, so much so that he plays in an advanced midfield role and even takes set pieces!

He played every minute in their three opening games as they lost 2-0 to the Netherlands, before beating Qatar (3-1) and Ecuador (2-1) to secure second place in Group A.

However, Gueye’s World Cup might already be over as he picked up yellow cards against the Netherlands and Ecuador, meaning he’ll be suspended for the clash with England.

Amadou Onana (Belgium)

Not the best for Onana and a real disaster for Belgium. Onana came off the bench at half-time in Belgium’s opening 1-0 win over Canada, picking up a yellow card.

His performance did, though, earn him a start in their second game against Morocco. Unfortunately, he picked up another yellow card and was subbed on the hour mark with the scores level. Morocco went on to shockingly win the game 2-0.

Having picked up those two yellow cards, Onana was suspended for Belgium’s goalless clash against Croatia. The game saw a certain Romelu Lukaku miss a slew of chances, bringing an end to World Cup hopes’ for Belgium’s “Golden Generation”, as well as at that of the Roberto Martinez era.

A very Everton World Cup for Belgium. Sorry fellas.