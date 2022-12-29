Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

A grim look at the current situation around Goodison Park. [Daily Mail]

Under-21 boss Paul Tait is looking forward to the second half of the season with an understanding that more of his team will be heading out on loan to continue their development. [Echo]

Everton’s Fan Engagement Team has met representatives from Supporters’ Clubs from around the world as part of the Club’s continued engagement with fans. [EFC]

There are conflicting stories about Jordan Pickford’s future. Is he signing a new contract? Have the negotiations stalled? Is a move on the cards? [Mail Online]

A really good profile of Jordan Pickford from the Wolves Programme includes comments from Asmir Begovic:

“Coming to Everton, one of the attractions was to work with Jordan, compete with Jordan and, obviously, to push Jordan. It’s honestly been really great to work with him and we’ve formed a great relationship because he’s such a good guy. We’ve got a very healthy respect for each other and I’m a big fan of his and what he’s doing right now because he’s performing at such a high level. “I think Jordan is one of the best goalkeepers in the world. There are certain realities in football… We’re in the most followed sport in the world. When you play for Everton, a historic Premier League club, and England, one of the biggest football nations in the world, then there is a reality that it comes with a level of attention. [EFC]

The potential signing by Everton of Dutch striker Noa Lang is a distinct possibility. [GiveMeSport]

| Evertonians who have passed away in 2022 will be honoured when Brighton & Hove Albion visit Goodison Park on Tuesday 3 January, all names must be added by 5pm on Thursday 22 December.https://t.co/yyf4HwmSYC — Everton Fan Services (@efc_fanservices) December 22, 2022

An interesting spin on the Crystal Palace match at the end of last season courtesy of My Everton. [EFC]

A number of outlets are reporting Everton’s continued interest in Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres. The striker is currently leading the Championship with 12 goals. [The Hard Tackle]

