Some shocking news being reported as of late, with Jordan Pickford’s future at Everton somewhat uncertain. Should the Toffees sell him with Manchester United, Tottenham and Chelsea hovering? [Daily Mail]

Ellis Simms continues his fine form for Sunderland, scoring a 90th minute winner in a 2-1 win over Blackburn (goal at 1:35).

“I think Everton are just happy Ellis is playing football...I think Everton are just happy Ellis is here and playing,” says Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray. [SI]

Everton are reportedly working hard on finding a name for their new stadium, with many potential suitors interested. [Football Insider]

In typical Everton fashion, it looks like they may lose out on long-time linked target Mykhailo Mudryk, with Arsenal submitting a formal bid. [The Times]

Blues linked with loan move for Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga. [Daily Mail]

Everton have also been linked with Fulham striker Aleksandr Mitrovic.

