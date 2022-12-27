Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton have continued to struggle at the top end of the pitch with a 2-1 loss to bottom side Wolves in their Boxing Day match at Goodison Park. Check out our game summary and instant reaction. [RBM]

Check out the Everton player ratings from the Wolves game. [Echo]

Truer words were never spoken from Frank Lampard’s programme notes:

"We were relatively busy in the summer window in terms of trying to evolve the shape of the team but it was never going to be a case of fixing everything at once. We’ve brought some really good players into the squad and now we’re looking at what comes next, especially in terms of our attacking options at the top end of the pitch."

Jeff Sterling had a curt summary of the proceedings:

BIG win for Wolves



BIG problems at Everton pic.twitter.com/95GCpclseI — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 26, 2022

Frank Lampard on the loss in his post game comments:

“It’s a difficult way to lose the game, I thought the performance was pretty good in terms of being the better team creating better chances. But then to concede in 90 plus and lose the game, it’s the hardest way to lose. "We have to be more clinical, that would change the face of the game, and when you aren’t, it leaves an element of nervousness about what could happen. But the lads gave everything and it’s one of those games in terms of intensity, work rate, trying to play and move the ball against a good team in Wolves, they’re fighting. "I thought we were unfortunate. I’d be the first to say if it looked any different, if we were lucky, or if we score that last-minute winner when we have been under pressure a lot of the game, but it didn’t go our way on that front again today.” [EFC]

James Tarkowski holds nothing back in his reaction to the loss. [EFC]

Dean Saunders on the situation Everton find themselves in an interview on TalkSport:

“Obviously Frank Lampard is in big trouble but I wouldn’t sack him no matter what. He’s trying to get this team on the right track. They’ve missed chances today, they should’ve won. The cutting edge is not there. They can’t keep changing managers, "It’s just ridiculous, they’ve got to give someone a chance to repair the damage that’s been done. Frank Lampard knows he’s got to get it right and he will.”

Is Ellis Simms the answer to our finishing issues?

Lift-off those injury time winners ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/tg7KoPx1tP — Ellis Simms (@_ellissimms) December 26, 2022

Sporting Lisbon are unsure about whether Everton will take up the option to buy Ruben Vinagre after he has been rarely seen in the Everton team this season. [Sports Witness]

