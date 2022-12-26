Everton vs Wolves: kickoff time, starting lineups, TV schedule, live stream and how to watch online

Preview

Everton take on Wolves today at Goodison Park as Premier League action resumes after a month-plus break for the 2022 World Cup. The Toffees ended the first phase of the season in abjectly poor manner with a couple of humiliating losses at AFC Bournemouth, and if manager Frank Lampard has not yet fixed the Blues’ issues then there could be more trouble brewing for Everton coming this season.

The Blues are currently hovering right above 18th place, and will need to hit the ground running for the next few weeks to ensure that they are not sucked down into the mire of a relegation battle.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Week 16

Date and start time: Monday, December 26th at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m ET / 3:30 p.m. BST

Stadium: Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 39,572

Weather: 42°F/6°C, showers, 73% chance of precipitation, 19 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: Peacock - United States; Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom; Fubo - Canada, beIN Sports Premium 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 2, Star Sports Select 1

Radio: evertontv, TalkSport Radio UK

Live stream: Fubo, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Information from LiveSoccerTV.com

Lineups

Everton

Wolves

Last Meeting

The Blues last hosted the Wolves in March of last season with Everton in the throes of a relegation battle. Wolves came away from Goodison with all three points after winning a narrow 1-0 game, the goal coming from Conor Coady who is now on the Toffees’ squad after a loan move over the summer.