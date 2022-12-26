Everton 1-2 Wolves: Final | Rusty, impotent Toffees made to pay at home

Live Blog

This was an unacceptable performance from the Blues here. Still toothless in front of goal, the defence getting caught out, and Lampard too afraid to make any changes. The next couple of weeks will determine our future one feels.

Everton (1.55) 1-2 (1.13) Wolves — The xG Philosophy (@xGPhilosophy) December 26, 2022

90+7’- The final whistle is greeted with a very loud chorus of boos, and deservedly so. Lampard is surely under some pressure now.

90+4’ - Everton are passing the ball about ineptly and the crowd are getting livid. Now Wolves can counter with numbers and substitute Ait-Nouri slams home! Blues are going to lose here, what a joke.

90’- Five minutes to be added on. Blues have a freekick on the edge of the box on the left. Gray inswinger, Tarky gets his head to it but not solid contact.

89’- Great cross in from Patterson and Cannon about to head it but Toti can clear it. The fans are mad because that was a high boot.

84’- Brilliant freekick into the box, pinging about and no Everton player can make the decisive touch and Neves makes a goalline clearance. Now the ball falls to Myko just outside the box, but his volley is sliced wide.

83’- Lampard’s final throw of the dice will indeed be youngster Cannon, along with Abdoulaye Doucoure, with Maupay and Gueye coming off. Gana was very good today.

81’- Toti fouls Maupay, rakes his boot down his heel and will be booked. Great position this, nearly thirty yards out, somewhat to the left of goal. Gray... just wide! Over the wall, gets the dip but just past the post.

79’- Neves goes in hard and late on Myko and the Everton player is down, Neves booked.

Striker Tom Cannon is warming up by the way, change imminent?

75’ - After an extended delay, looks like Mina will be coming off and can’t shake off his cramp. Ben Godfrey is coming on, having played a few minutes for the Under-21 side on his injury return after missing almost all of the campaign so far. Moutinho also going off, Toti on for him.

71’ - Wolves were about to bring on Raul Jimenez for Diego Costa, but Podence is down and that change is off now, with Goncalo Guedes on instead.

69’- Gordon goes jinking in, one touch too many there and then Iwobi tries to shoot but it’s weak.

63’ - Patterson caught upfront after a failed attack and Wolves counter. Mina and Iwobi do well to cover the danger.

Gueye clattered in the air in the middle by Kilman and Goodison is enraged as the Wolves player sticks a boot in his face! Pawson has only taken out a yellow card, and VAR confirm that decision was adequate.

61’- Attacking changes for Lopetegui, how does Lampard react? Gueye fouled as Everton fight off a determined attack, and Podence goes in the book.

59’- Three changes for Wolves now, Bueno, Hodge and Hwang go off. Ait-Nouri, Matheus Nunes and Adama Traore are on.

56’- First change will be McNeil coming off, with Demarai Gray on for him.

55’ - Podence finds Bueno overlapping, his shot is straight at Pickford though, phew.

53’ - Everton are pressing higher with more intensity and winning the ball back too, but can they make it count?

50’ - Another chance as Gordon wins the ball, finds Maupay who tries to play in Gana but the ball is just a touch too far ahead.

Now the Blues win a freekick in prime position after Maupay is bundled over. Gordon to take, over the wall and disappointingly over and wide of the goal. Poor again.

47’ - Iwobi finds Gordon in space, his early cross is cut out by Collins for a corner. Corner is into the box, ball pinging around before Iwobi’s header is straight at Sa, but he was offside anyway.

46’ - We’re back after the break, 1-1 at Goodison Park.

45’ - Hwang almost gets in the box but between Mina and Patterson the danger is cleared.

One minute to be added on, and the Toffees are not really trying to go forward and the crowd are quite unhappy as Pawson blows for halftime.

43’ - Moutinho goes in hard on Onana and Everton have another freekick. McNeil, same delivery, same result as no one can get to it and the ball skids away.

41’ - Freekick in the middle. McNeil puts it in the box, but no blue shirts attack it. Toffees look like a side just waiting for the January transfer window.

Fortunate bounce gives Maupay the ball, and he takes a shot, straight at the grateful Sa, poor.

38’- Nathan Patterson letting his anger boil over. He was trod on by Podence, and then pushed him in the back after giving him a few choice words. Pawson makes him the first player to be booked today.

34’ - Chance! Delightful ball into the box from Gana as Maupay takes his man away, and this time Gordon does control it well, tries to place it past the onrushing Sa and the goalie makes a critical save to keep things level.

29’ - Wolves have a corner on the Everton left now. Taken short and Everton clear and Maupay can break free in the middle wide open!! The forward is slow though and Semedo barges him off the ball as Sa is backpedalling furiously.

Now Podence is one on one on Tarky but the Everton defender wins the ball legally according to Pawson.

27’ - Everton play well out the back, eventually McNeil can get Myko in space. The Ukrainian’s early cross is perfect, finds Gordon in the box but he miscontrols it and the chance is gone.

23’ - Semedo comes screaming down the the wing and his cross is good, but Mina’s clearing header is even better. Everton on the back foot now.

22’ - Wolves get a corner on the Everton right, and it’s long. Moutinho puts it back in the box for Podence to run onto and he sweeps it home as the defence is caught sleeping in the second phase. Ugh, 1-1.

18’ - It’s looking like Onana is playing as a single pivot with Gueye on his left and Iwobi on the right. But McNeil is also falling all the way to give Onana a hand as well.

16’ - Hwang gets free down the Everton left but Tarkowski in with a well-timed challenge and the ball is out for a goalkick.

15’ - Wolves are pressing Everton high and the Blues are having trouble with their passes getting to the right destinations.

10’ - Costa goes barging into the back of Mina and that is going to be a flashpoint today.

7’ - Blues win a corner on the right after Anthony Gordon’s work. Low in from Dwight McNeil. Yerry Mina fights his man off and can head in at the far post! Everton lead early, 1-0!!

3’ - Diego Costa goes over in the box as James Tarkowski is paying him close attention, and referee Craig Pawson blows for offside anyway.

1’ - We’re underway at Goodison Park!

Lineups

Everton

Wolves

Preview

Everton take on Wolves today at Goodison Park as Premier League action resumes after a month-plus break for the 2022 World Cup. The Toffees ended the first phase of the season in abjectly poor manner with a couple of humiliating losses at AFC Bournemouth, and if manager Frank Lampard has not yet fixed the Blues’ issues then there could be more trouble brewing for Everton coming this season.

The Blues are currently hovering right above 18th place, and will need to hit the ground running for the next few weeks to ensure that they are not sucked down into the mire of a relegation battle.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Week 16

Date and start time: Monday, December 26th at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m ET / 3:30 p.m. BST

Stadium: Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 39,572

Weather: 42°F/6°C, showers, 73% chance of precipitation, 19 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: Peacock - United States; Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom; Fubo - Canada, beIN Sports Premium 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 2, Star Sports Select 1

Radio: evertontv, TalkSport Radio UK

Live stream: Fubo, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Gamethread: Live blog above starting one hour before game time

Information from LiveSoccerTV.com

Last Meeting

The Blues last hosted the Wolves in March of last season with Everton in the throes of a relegation battle. Wolves came away from Goodison with all three points after winning a narrow 1-0 game, the goal coming from Conor Coady who is now on the Toffees’ squad after a loan move over the summer.