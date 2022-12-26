Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Happy Boxing Day! We hope you and yours are having a great holiday season so far. Thank you for sticking around and supporting our blog during this busy time of year. Today is the day of Everton’s long-awaited return against Wolves. Take a look at our predicted starting eleven and our pre-match analysis on the opposition.

Watch Lampard’s presser below.

Everton CEO Denise Barrett-Baxendale reflects on the club’s “progress” in 2022. [EFC]

Check out some clips of the Blues in training.

Everton youngster Lewis Warrington talks about his time on loan at Fleetwood Town so far. [Echo]

“In terms of the midfield three [alongside Idrissa Gana Gueye and Alex Iwobi], I feel it worked. I feel quite comfortable playing with Gana and Alex as they’re amazing players and they make it quite easy for me. Playing as a number eight or in a deeper position in the number six, I don’t mind. Wherever the gaffer needs me, that’s where I’m going to play. I feel I have the ability to play in both positions,” says Amadou Onana. [Sky Sports]

Blues linked with Ajax Amsterdam youth keeper Charlie Setford. [Daily Mail]

Things have been going from bad to worse for Dele Alli in Turkey. [Daily Star]

What To Watch

Matchday! Everton take on Wolves in a Boxing Day clash.

Full schedule of games here.

Listen In

Our School of Science Radio podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher, and generally wherever podcasts are available - you can also find the podcast player at the bottom of this page.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook