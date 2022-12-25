Everton vs Wolves: Predicted Line-Up | DCL Doubtful, Coady out

The World Cup is over. Boo.

Everton are back. BOOOOO!

So come on, come on, get down to Goodison Park. Gumshields can provide relief from grinding teeth.

So, Wolves… Boxing Day… how will the Mighty Blues of Everton line up at Goodison Park?

Who’s Out?

Despite an elongated break, Dominic Calvert-Lewin still isn’t “quite” fully fit after a recurring knee problem and Frank will make a late call on him. Everton are far too dependent on DCL as it stands and we could be in real trouble this season if we can’t get him – and keep him – fit for the vast majority of our games.

Conor Coady will also be unavailable as he’s not allowed to play against his parent club, while Andros Townsend has had a slight delay in his recovery from an ACL injury and James Garner (back) is out until February.

On the plus side, Ben Godfrey is available again after fracturing his leg on the opening day of the season.

EVERTON SQUAD AVAILABLE VS WOLVES

Goalkeepers: Pickford, Begovic, Lonergan, Jakupovic

Defenders: Keane, Mina, Godfrey, Tarkowski, Holgate, Coady (UNAVAILABLE), Mykolenko, Coleman, Patterson, Vinagre, Welch

Midfielders: Doucoure, Iwobi, Davies, Onana, Gueye, Garner (INJURY) , Price

Wingers: Gray, Gordon, Townsend (INJURY) , McNeil, Mills

Attackers: Calvert-Lewin (DOUBT), Maupay, Cannon

Tactics and Formation

Everton limped to the extended international break well out of form, but it’s hard to see wholesale changes to the Blues setup.

With Conor Coady out, it could be back three, but a 4-3-3 seems most likely.

Contenders to replace Coady include Mina, Holgate and Godfrey, but any long-term thinking points to Godfrey as the most likely choice with the injury-plagued Mina surely off in the summer.

The midfield and wingers pretty much pick themselves, so the only other question is whether DCL is risked. Most likely Maupay starts with DCL available from the bench if needed.

Starters (likelihood of starting rated out of 10)

Jordan Pickford – 10/10

Nathan Patterson – 9/10

Vitaliy Mykolenko - 10/10

James Tarkowski – 10/10

Ben Godfrey – 7/10

Idrissa Gana Gueye – 9/10

Amadou Onana – 9/10

Alex Iwobi – 9/10

Anthony Gordon – 9/10

Demarai Gray – 9/10

Neal Maupay – 7/10

Bench

Asmir Begovic

Seamus Coleman

Yerry Mina

Mason Holgate

Abdoulaye Doucoure

Tom Davies

Dwight McNeil

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Tom Cannon