No injury respite for Everton ahead of Boxing Day return to action

Everton have struggled with injures last season and that has carried on into this campaign as well. Now with the Premier League about to resume after a month’s break for the World Cup, the Toffees are still struggling with injury issues.

Lead striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has missed a lot of time this campaign, featuring in only six games this season and making it a full ninety minutes just once. The 25-year-old was expected to be fit for the resumption but according to manager Frank Lampard he might not be ready.

Speaking during his pre-match press conference for the Boxing Day game against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Lampard provided an injury update.

“It’s going to be tight with Dominic for Wolves. He’s going to be training the next few days. I’m trying to push him a bit for match fitness. The injury feels good, which is the best news. The last thing I want to do is to go too soon with him. “That’s the question mark over Wolves with Dominic, and we have a lot of games coming up.”

Winger Andros Townsend suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in March and was expected to be available after the World Cup, but looks like that will not be happening any time soon either.

“With Andros, he’s had a bit of a setback so won’t be available for these next few games.”

The only other long term injury for the squad is midfielder James Garner who was signed just this last summer. The young player suffered a lower back injury before the break and is not expected to return until late January or February.