“This is just a very nice club, PSV. There are many committed people who want to form a family club together. I ended up in a pleasant team. This is a beautiful environment for me in all respects and, moreover, this competition is a good stage for further growth as a footballer. I am very satisfied here,” says Branthwaite. [Echo via Eindhovens Dagblad]

Fulham and Nottingham Forest linked with surprise January move for Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure. [Daily Mail]

“I think with this as I have come to the club we were relatively busy in the summer window in terms of trying to change the shape of the team and move forward. It was also going to be a job that would take windows. It would take time and you can’t fix what you may want to in one window. I think we brought some really good players into the club, but we do feel we need help in the January window in terms of right now. We have lost Dominic, obviously. Hopefully that changes but we can see there that maybe can we get some more options for us at the top end of the pitch. We are certainly looking at that,” says Frank Lampard. [Echo]

Reports suggest at least one new striker being eyed in the transfer market and some new backroom appointments. [i News]

Things have been getting worse and worse for Dele Alli.

I hope things can change for Dele Alli in Turkey.



Last night, with his side losing 2-0 in the cup at home to a team from the third division, he was hooked off on 30 mins to a less than favourable reception.



Besiktas turned it around and won 4-2. pic.twitter.com/EHmMO87qQR — English Players Abroad (@EnglishAbroad1) December 22, 2022

Not too much action on today. Only a few more sleeps until Everton are finally back in action against Wolves on Boxing Day. Happy Holidays!

