Everton beat Aston Villa 2-0 in a friendly behind closed doors at Goodison. [EFC]

⚽️ | We warmed up for our return to #PL action with a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa in a behind-closed-doors training match at Goodison this afternoon. — Everton (@Everton) December 21, 2022

The Everton Stadium continues to rise from the banks of the Mersey. Everton are looking to get fans to provide input for their preferences on what you want at the matchday experience. [EFC]

Premier League injury expert Ben Dinnery has revealed that Dominic Calvert Lewin is in jeopardy of missing the Boxing Day match with Wolves as he has still not joined the team in training. [YouTube]

An interesting spin on the transfer situation at the club from Forbes:

The way Everton act in the upcoming transfer window will give us an idea of how they plan to go forward tactically, and how well their recruitment overhaul is working under director of football, Kevin Thelwell, who has been in the role since February 2022. [Forbes]

Yerry Mina looks like he will be allowed to leave for free according to this source. He has been with Everton since the 2018 when he signed a contract for 5 years with a salary of £31,200,000. He was signed for 30 million euros, playing 80 Premier League games and missing 87 as a result of injury!

Yerry Mina tem contrato com o Everton até junho de 2023 e em janeiro já pode assinar um pré-contrato com qualquer clube. O clube inglês não fará esforço para manter o zagueiro e se chegar uma proposta pode libera-lo @GoalBR pic.twitter.com/0fY7BuEvZl — Raisa Simplicio (@simpraisa) December 20, 2022

Everton have been linked with Harry Souttar who was one of the standout defenders for Australia at the World Cup. He had been on Everton’s radar before he suffered a cruciate ligament injury in 2021. [Daily Mail]

Amadou Onana has spoken to Sky Sports about his growing connection to the city as he visits Alder Hey Hospital to spread some holiday cheer.

“I can’t really describe what it’s like living in Liverpool. It just feels right. The way people talk to you, the way people support you and the way people at the club look after you… everything is built so you can just focus on the football and nothing else. Do you know what I mean? It just feels kind of special. It just feels right - I don’t really know how to explain it. This just feels like home for me.” [Sky Sports]

Everton will be unveiling a new banner that was created by an Evertonian.

Everton will confirm a new long-term contract for Anthony Gordon this week. [iNews]

Noel Whelan has an interesting perspective on the new deal:

“I would like to think there is a buyout clause in there. That would cover his back and allow him to get that move a lot easier when teams come calling again. Everton could use it to get the fee they want, as well. No one’s going to come in during the January window. But if Everton are struggling still by the start of next season, this contract is going to mean very little. The raise in pay will keep him happy for now, but it’s now down to the player to go out and put in the performances which really impress big sides like Chelsea and Tottenham.” [TeamTalk.com]

Grandad got a surprise visit off Seamus Coleman this morning. First time I’ve seen him absolutely speechless. Seamus was an absolute gent with him - handing over a signed shirt, chocolates and a card before catching up over all things Everton ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/dX5I9QJy6M — Adam Anson (@97AdamAnson) December 21, 2022

