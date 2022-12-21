Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

The Under-21s drew with Colchester United 1-1. [EFC]

“It feels like my work paid off. Everything that happened, goals that I set myself one year before, I achieved them. One of my biggest dreams was to play for Belgium in a World Cup and I did it last month. It is just a great feeling knowing that all the hard work I put in is paying off,” says Amadou Onana. [Echo]

Longtime Everton suitor Maciek Kaminski is reportedly still interested in pursuing an investment opportunity with Everton, however a potential takeover may be off the table. [Echo]

“I think it’s very important to not get too bogged down by the week heading into the World Cup break. Overall, I think we’ve been progressing alright. There’s been a lot of change over the past 10 months since the manager came in and then a big summer, so we’re definitely a work in progress...there’s a determination between us to get to the place where we want to be...the manager has been first-class since he came in. He’s been really good with me and every time he’s given me opportunities,” says Asmir Begovic. [EFC]

Linked target Matheus Cunha has joined Wolves on loan.

Matheus Cunha to Wolves, here we go! Full verbal agreement reached between clubs with Atléti and also on personal terms. It’s a loan with obligation to buy clause, around €40/50m. #WWFC



Medicals being scheduled while all the documents will be prepared in the next days. pic.twitter.com/m6kIkB2t0m — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 20, 2022

What To Watch

We’re nearing back to normalcy! The League Cup continues along with the Spanish Copa del Rey.

Full schedule of games here.

Listen In

Our School of Science Radio podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher, and generally wherever podcasts are available - you can also find the podcast player at the bottom of this page.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook