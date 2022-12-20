Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Match report as the Everton Women exit from the Continental Cup. [RBMersey]

Everton have been in contact with the representatives of Senegal striker Boulaye Dia [Otto Pagina]

Everton appear to be ready to offer Anthony Gordon a new contract to quiet the transfer talk that has linked him with Chelsea FC and Tottenham. [Telegraph]

In all of the coverage of the World Cup, who would think that Neal Maupay was the cause of Argentina’s victory. [Goal.com]

Watch highlights of Everton Under-18’s draw with Leeds [EFC]

Tom Higgins, a director at Laing O’Rourke, has shared more details about the new Everton Stadium:

“It will be a fantastic, world-class stadium that is fit for purpose in the 21st Century and the facilities are going to blow people away in terms to access to bars, restaurants and the Fanzone outside, which is going to be a great facility. From our point of view, it’s a unique scheme on a waterfront, which is very challenging from an engineering point of view but if someone had asked me 12 months ago, would you be where you are now, I’d have said yes.” [Echo]

Club Brugge and Netherlands forward Noa Lang is reportedly being watched closely by Everton with a potential price of £35M. [HITC]

Academy debutants Annie Wilding, Abby Clarke and Taylor Howarth made their first senior appearances with the Club against Durham and spoke to EvertonTV after the match. [EFC]

Everton are now exploring the strikers market after terminating S. Rondon’s contract. Talks will take place in the next days and weeks, they were among 4 clubs interested in Cunha. #EFC



Meanwhile, Iwobi is expected to sign new long term contract soon. pic.twitter.com/Il1HTYNYXw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 17, 2022

Everton continue to be linked with Blackburn striker Ben Brereton Diaz. The move was being mooted for January but it looks like the price for a January move has been set. [Football365]

The great work continues as Everton players and staff have visited a couple of children’s hospices to spread the joy of the season. [EFC]

Reports suggest that there may be five players who could be on their way out of Goodison in the January window. [Echo]

