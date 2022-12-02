Everton News: Godfrey continues recovery, Pickford talks Senegal test, World Cup How to Watch

Welcome to Day 13 of the 2022 World Cup!

With Premier League action halted for the global showcase, we’re going to pivot to covering the World Cup for the next month or so, with an Everton focus. We’re also going to have all the viewing information you will need for the tournament in Qatar on a daily basis, with in-depth coverage on some teams of interest - England, Senegal, and the United States.

Watch the highlights from the Under-21s late 2-1 win against Mansfield Town (goals at 7:03 and 8:17).

The youngsters will now take on Lincoln City in the next round of the Papa John’s Trophy. [EFC]

Ben Godfrey played the full 90 in the win.

First 90 minutes in the legs felt good been back at Goodison and get a win pic.twitter.com/tHKM8fm5Dz — Ben Godfrey (@BenG0dfrey) December 1, 2022

Read up on all the Bramley-Moore Dock latest. [EFC]

Anthony Gordon puts on a GoPro in Everton’s latest training session.

Former Everton man Roberto Martinez gets the boot from Belgium. [Independent]

Jordan Pickford previews the Senegal squad before their Round of 16 clash.

Today’s World Cup Matches

For the final round of games, both matches from each group begin at the same time.

South Korea vs Portugal

Group H

Date and start time: Friday, December 2nd at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m ET / 1:00 p.m. GMT

Ghana vs Uruguay

Group H

Date and start time: Friday, December 2nd at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m ET / 1:00 p.m. GMT

Serbia vs Switzerland

Group G

Date and start time: Friday, December 2nd at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m ET / 7:00 p.m. GMT

Cameroon vs Brazil

Group G

Date and start time: Friday, December 2nd at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m ET / 7:00 p.m. GMT

For more information on how to watch/listen to today’s action, check out your region’s streaming/listening options at LiveSoccerTV.com