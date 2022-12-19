Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

The World Cup has sadly come to a close, but that means we’re one step closer to Everton’s return, a Boxing Day matchup against Wolves. Thanks for following, reading, and supporting all of our World Cup coverage.

In case you missed what could be described as arguably the great World Cup match (or just football match) of all time, watch the highlights below as Lionel Messi finally confirms his claim to the throne of greatest footballer of all time.

ICYMI: Salomon Rondon has left the club. Best of luck in the future, Salomon! [EFC]

Rondon’s departure has now opened a door for talks of Everton’s desire for striking reinforcements, while Alex Iwobi nears closer to a new contract.

Everton are now exploring the strikers market after terminating S. Rondon's contract. Talks will take place in the next days and weeks, they were among 4 clubs interested in Cunha. #EFC



Meanwhile, Iwobi is expected to sign new long term contract soon.

“We’ve got fresh faces in and the squad is a lot stronger. I want to play as much as I can this season, get assists and maybe some goals as well. I’ve never had a full season of playing at Rangers or Everton so, if I can stay fit, I want to get as many minutes and starts as possible. I’m ambitious. I want to play at the top level. It’s every boy’s dream to play in the Champions League one day. Everyone wants to be involved in European football. And if I do well at Everton, I believe we can get up the table,” says Nathan Patterson. [Daily Record]

Check out some of the latest Bramley-Moore Dock footage.

The Under-18s drew with Leeds 1-1. [EFC]

Derby County manager Paul Warne is hopeful that Lewis Dobbin will stay with the club until the end of the season. [DerbyshireLive]

Everton and Liverpool have both been linked with promising Birmingham City youngster George Hall. [Daily Mail]

Check in on the Blues in training ahead of their Boxing Day clash against Wolves.

Everton Women fall to Durham 1-0. [EFC]

The PSV squad is reportedly keen on holding onto Jarrad Branthwaite for the rest of the season. [Football Insider]

Wigan take on Sheffield United in Championship action as league play slowly returns.

