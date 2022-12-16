Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Check out some pictures of the Blues in training. [EFC]

Everton finally scored a goal in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Manchester United.

Preparations for the restart of Premier League football are well underway with Everton and Manchester United playing in a behind closed doors training exercise on Wednesday. The match ended in a 1-1 draw — The Bobble (@ElBobble) December 15, 2022

If Gareth Southgate is to depart as England manager, Frank Lampard is among those rumoured to take over the role. [Football Insider]

It seems like linked target Matheus Cunha is inching closer to a move.

Matheus Cunha not in the Atlético Madrid squad for their friendly vs Ponferradina tonight as an exit nears. Seems Wolves continue to lead the race for him, but Everton and Leeds also interested. — Sam Leveridge (@samleveridge) December 14, 2022

“I love the club and the city but ultimately I want to play games, whether that be at Everton or somewhere else. If I’m not going to get that here, it’s something I’m going to have to think about,” says Tom Davies. [The Athletic (paywall)]

Every club that released a player that featured in the World Cup will be getting some money from FIFA, thanks to the Club Benefits Programme, whereby the world’s governing body will give about $10,000 per player per day, split three ways between the club the player played at in 2020-21, 2021-22 and the club paying the player for this season. Everton will reportedly be due about $690,000, which is about £565,000, or what Yerry Mina makes in a month sitting out injured. [The Athletic (paywall)]

What To Watch

Some more UEFA Women’s Champions League action on today, as well as a Championship matchup between Birmingham and Reading. Tomorrow, you can catch the World Cup Third Place Match between Croatia and Morocco before the Final between Argentina and France on Sunday.

Full schedule of games here.

