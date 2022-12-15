Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Everton finished the first half of their Barclays Women’s Super League campaign in style with a comprehensive 3-0 over Tottenham Hotspur in London. [EFC]

Everton look to be out of the running for Udinese defender Rodrigo Becao. [EFC]

Iván Fresneda has been reported as a potential target for Everton. The Real Valladolid right back is being tracked by several teams. [AS Online]

Francis Okoronkwo is the latest young starlet to be getting headlines after his impressive performance in the Papa John contest against Lincoln City. [Echo]

The latest ‘My Everton’ profile has been released. [EFC]

Conor Coady is looking to recruit a young person to join the decision-making panel for Football For Change. The charity aims to raise money to help youngsters growing up in deprived areas. [Mail Online]

Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres continues to be on Everton’s ‘radar’ ahead of the upcoming winter transfer window. [GiveMeSport]

Everton’s ongoing transfer links with Blackburn striker Ben Brereton Diaz continues. [Echo]

