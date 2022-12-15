Brilliant Blues Scalp Spurs | Everton Women end 2022 with a flourish

Gio Queiroz’s superb strike deep in stoppage time capped off a brilliant night for Everton Women, who comprehensively ended a three-game WSL losing streak with an emphatic 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

The Blues were in front as early as the ninth minute through Katja Snoeijs, before Jess Park doubled the advantage for the visitors. The on-loan Manchester City forward capitalised on an error by Spurs goalkeeper Becky Spencer.

Ashleigh Neville saw red late on following a reckless challenge on Gio in what was a miserable night for the hosts, who were second best from the get go.

The Toffees made a strong start and were always on the front foot. Nicoline Sorensen, making her first WSL start for over 12 months, looked like she had a point to prove. And it was the Dane’s low cross from the right that presented Snoeijs with the chance to give her team the lead from close range, something she duly obliged with by tucking her effort underneath Spencer inside the six-yard box.

The bitterly cold conditions were clearly affecting Spurs far more than Everton, Sorensen continued to torment the home rearguard, her hard work, energy and dedication to reclaim the ball saw an excellent centre deflected away for the corner on 24 minutes. Everton were in the mood.

And ten minutes later, it was 2-0. Spencer’s attempted dribble around Park was easily intercepted by the forward, who had the simple task of rolling the ball into an empty net for her fourth goal of the season.

The stopper did redeem herself before half-time, though. Hanna Bennison’s sublime pass found Gabby George unmarked, but the England star’s shot was well stopped by Spencer, who ensured her team would go in at the break just two behind.

Everton continued to dominate the second as they had the first, Park and Sorensen combined well to set up Snoeijs, whose 54th minute effort was sent wide following some brave defending.

Brian Sorensen introduced Aggie Beever-Jones just before the hour mark, and the teen thought she had made an almost instant impact only for the officials to rule out her delightful chip for offside.

And Beever-Jones would be denied again on 76 minutes. The exceptional Sorensen’s inviting centre found the head of the forward but Spencer was alive to keep it out. Sorensen made way for Gio soon after. The winger’s display drew a standing ovation from all on the bench as well as the travelling band of Blues.

Not content with two, Everton continued to probe. The fresh legs of Gio gave an already active forward a fresh surge of energy which was very nearly rewarded when the Brazilian found Park, who cut in brilliantly and saw her effort stopped by Spencer, who had more than atoned her earlier error.

The keeper’s night was far from over and she was again called into action to deny Aurora Galli. Spencer could only parry the Italian’s fantastic strike back into play but Gio was unable to capitalise as Neville’s rash challenge earned her a straight red and ensured that Spurs would play out injury time with only ten players.

Gio was to have the final word with almost the final kick of the game. George’s cross was picked up by the forward, whose sweet half-volley gave Spencer no chance and capped off a sublime display by the Blues.

The win leapfrogs Everton over Spurs into sixth spot as they head into Saturday’s Continental Cup fixture with Durham FC on a high.