Argentina cruised past Croatia 3-0 to bring Lionel Messi one step closer to his first World Cup trophy.

The Under-21s fall to Lincoln City 4-2 to crash out of the Papa John’s Trophy. [EFC]

“We’re gutted to lose because we almost had one foot in the quarter-finals. I’m gutted for the lads, but satisfied and proud at the way they played, particularly in the second half,” says manager Paul Tait. [EFC]

Heavily-linked Everton target Armando Broja has sadly gone down with an ACL injury and will be out for the foreseeable future. Best of wishes, Armando.

Bad news for Chelsea. Armando Broja will be out for the rest of the season as he needs surgery after ACL injury — been told he hopes to be ready for the start next season. #CFC



It’s ruptured cruciate ligament, as called by @NizaarKinsella.



Get well soon, @armandobroja9 pic.twitter.com/cL2t9JWWR5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 13, 2022

Have all your Christmas shopping done? Think again. Through Everton’s 12 Days of Christmas, you have a chance to win a variety of prizes. Read up more on the contest here.

The tweet below roughly translates as, “the Brit will remain in Eindhoven after the winter break,” so it looks like Jarrad Branthwaite will stay at PSV this season, amidst rumours of him wanting to play elsewhere.

PSV houdt gewilde Branthwaite definitief aan boord en houdt AS Roma voorlopig af. De Brit blijft na de winterstop in Eindhoven. Zie: https://t.co/QfkUIHoDLu — Rik Elfrink (@RikElfrink) December 11, 2022

Everton Women will take on either Huddersfield Town or Birmingham City in the Vitality Women’s FA Cup on Sunday, January 29th. [EFC]

Promising Everton younger Isaac Price has been attracting a lot of attention as of late, more notably from a handful of countries looking to sign him up for national team duty. [Belfast Telegraph]

Defending champions France and Cinderella story Morocco battle it out to see who will take on Argentina in the World Cup Final.

