Nathan Patterson has been talking about his career which started with Rangers. He waxes poetic about his desire to return to Glasgow one day - [MailSport]

“Of course I’d love to go back to Rangers later on in my career and finish what I started. It would be great to finish at Ibrox. It’s where I started off my career so it would be nice to play in front of those fans again. There’s a bit of unfinished business for me. I was involved in 55 but I’d like to go back and get more titles. I went to Seville last summer for the Europa League Final and hoped they could win it but they just fell short.”

Dominic Calvert Lewin has sent an update to his followers which has him “back in the gym”. Let’s hope he gets back on the pitch!

The latest installment of the My Everton series brings two mates back together after forty years. [EFC]

Everton are being linked with Empoli full-back Fabiano Parisi. [Echo]

The talk about Jordan Pickford leaving for Tottenham continues to gain momentum. [Give Me Sport]

With the arrival of Julen Lopetegui at Wolves there has been several staff moves and Kevin Thelwell has seen the chance to continue his own rebuild by hiring Sean Miller as a physical performance coach.

Sean Miller has left @Wolves after 7 years and joined @Everton as 1st Team Physical Performance Coach.



Was released following arrival of new manager Julen Lopetegui, who brought 7 staff, including S&C coach Borja De Alba, to Molineux.#WWFC #Everton https://t.co/YFmoVbZ8VS — Training Ground Guru (@ground_guru) December 11, 2022

Salomon Rondon’s days look numbered as he is being frozen out of the first team training and is now training with the youth team. [Mail Online]

Can you spot the subtle Goodison Park latticework pattern - pioneered by the famous Scottish stadium architect, Archibald Leitch - emerging in the external brickwork at Everton Stadium? pic.twitter.com/QuxWPNCNxa — Everton Stadium (@EvertonStadium) December 12, 2022

The first semi-final of the World Cup takes place between Argentina and Croatia. Also, Everton’s U21’s are playing in the EFL Trophy.

