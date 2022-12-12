Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

The Everton Under-18s defeat Reading 3-0. [RBM]

Check out some clips of the Blues back in training.

“I didn’t have much trouble in England because my English was good. It is a country similar to Germany, there were not many difficulties. I cannot say ‘I wish I had not gone to England’. My dream was the Premier League. Maybe it was not the right league. It would have been different if I went to Spain. But my childhood dream was the Premier League. I had successful periods. I had injuries. I had good experiences in 4.5 years. If we turned back time, I would go again,” says Cenk Tosun. [Echo via A Spor via Sporx]

Iwobinho is set to extend his stay.

Alex Iwobi will soon sign new deal with Everton. Talks are well advanced, it’s gonna be new long term deal. #EFC @ElBobble



Negotiations are progressing to final stages. pic.twitter.com/kaCD1MkUqU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 10, 2022

Everton may be reaching out to Watford again for talented Senegal winger Ismaila Sarr. [Mirror]

Looks like Farhad Moshiri might have been doing some business in Qatar.

Chairman of Board of Directors of #DarAlSharq Group H E Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Thani bin Abdullah Al Thani meets with Farhad Moshiri, President and Owner of Everton FC, during the match between #ARG and #Netherlands, held yesterday at Lusail Stadium. #Qatar #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/LBhIRpSOo5 — The Peninsula Qatar (@PeninsulaQatar) December 10, 2022

“Of course I’d love to go back to Rangers later on in my career and finish what I started. It would be great to finish at Ibrox. It’s where I started off my career so it would be nice to play in front of those fans again...but right now, I’m really happy at Everton and want to continue to progress here and I’m fully focused on doing well at Goodison,” says Nathan Patterson. [Daily Record]

The latest Bramley-Moore drone footage is a must watch.

What To Watch

You can catch Ellis Simms and Sunderland take on West Brom in Championship play. Only one more sleep until Argentina take on Croatia in the first World Cup semi-final showdown.

Full schedule of games here.

Listen In

Our School of Science Radio podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher, and generally wherever podcasts are available - you can also find the podcast player at the bottom of this page.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook