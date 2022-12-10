Everton Women vs Brighton & Hove Albion: FA WSL Match Preview

Everton Women will go in search of a first WSL win in three this weekend as they travel to Brighton, and will be boosted by the return of a number of key players.

Katrine Veje is available after almost six weeks on the sidelines, while Izzy Christiansen and Clare Wheeler are also back in contention.

Megan Finnigan is still out, and Courtney Brosnan has an issue with her hand following the Continental Cup defeat to Manchester United.

Nicoline Sorensen’s rehabilitation continues, but it is unlikely that she will be risked from the start in this crucial fixture.

Sat just two points above their hosts, a win could potentially move Brian Sorensen’s side as high depending on other results, but will be fully aware of a problem that needs addressing.

Only bottom-placed Leicester City with two goals have scored fewer than Everton’s seven in the league this season. Alternatively, the Seagulls have the worst defensive record in the WSL which will be of encouragement to Jess Park, Aggie Beaver-Jones and Katja Snoeijs, all of whom will be desperate to add to their scoring tallies.

Sorensen will be grateful of goals from anywhere though, and will be hoping that Hanna Bennison will be adding to her current total of two sooner, rather than later.

The Opposition

Sat in 11th place in the WSL, the Seagulls will be fully aware that a win on Sunday will move them above the weekend’s visitors.

Yet to keep a clean sheet this season, Brighton’s last league win came in a thrilling nine-goal affair at West Ham, so goals are more than likely in this fixture.

Amy Merricks remains in caretaker charge following Hope Powell’s departure at the end of October, picking up four points from three games as well as victory over London City Lionesses in the Continental Cup.

With defending not her team’s strong point, Merricks will be looking to her top scorer Danielle Carter for goals if Brighton are to get a positive result in this one.

Previous Meeting

Natalie Bjorn scored her first and so far only goal for Everton in last season corresponding fixture. Honours were even that day as Aileen Whelan’s equaliser on her final appearance in a Brighton shirt cancelled out the Swede’s first-half opener.

Everton have three wins in nine league games over their hosts, having not conceded in each of their victories. Sorensen will be hoping for something similar this Sunday as the Toffees go in search of three points and a morale-boosting win.