World Cup Previews: Croatia vs Belgium | Will a big team fall by the wayside?

For Everton supporters, the Croatia vs Belgium match and Group F in general will be must-watch television on Thursday - even if Amadou Onana will not be featuring due to yellow card accumulation. While Croatia leads the group on goal difference ahead of Morocco in second with both sides on four points, Belgium finds itself with three points and in third place. This means that, while there will be a few scenarios for the three remaining teams in contention to move onto the round of sixteen, there are more likely scenarios possible than others. Canada are out of the competition having lost their opening pair of games.

Belgium really needs to win to keep their future in their own hands - which is far easier said than done against a very experienced, talented and resilient Croatia who certainly want to advance as much as their opponents do. They could, technically however, make it onto the next round with a draw if the right results occur in the Canada-Morocco match; fair play rules aside, should Canada defeat Morocco by a four goal margin or more, then a tie would be good enough but, again - as was witnessed concerning Poland and Mexico in Group C - that should not be relied upon. That would leave them in second place in the Group with Croatia finishing as top seed.

Croatia could move on with a draw themselves, although their top spot wouldn't be guaranteed unless Morocco were to lose to Canada, which would leave that gritty underdog story in second place moving on in this World Cup. A victory would wrap up the group easiest and put an end to Belgium’s hopes and ambitions once again, as all that talent would find itself without a chance for a trophy once more.

Morocco meanwhile, can move on by beating Canada, taking the top spot in the group should Belgium pull the victory out over Croatia, or even by simply drawing with them; a victory by Croatia against Belgium ensures the Atlas Lions second place in the group in that or any scenario for that matter, while a Belgian victory in that instance would see Morocco finish group play in second with the Red Devils vaulting to the front of the group; a cruel way for Croatia to possibly leave the tournament, but what a tournament it is shaping up to be as the round of sixteen draws ever closer!