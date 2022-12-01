Everton News: The rise of Isaac Price, forwards Beto & Dia linked, World Cup How to Watch

Welcome to Day 12 of the 2022 World Cup!

With Premier League action halted for the global showcase, we’re going to pivot to covering the World Cup for the next month or so, with an Everton focus. The Blues are on their tour to Australia so we’ll continue with coverage on that, but we’re also going to have all the viewing information you will need for the tournament in Qatar on a daily basis, with in-depth coverage on some teams of interest - England, Belgium, Senegal, United States and Canada.

Neal Maupay has spoken exclusively to a local media outlet about what he finds ‘frustrating’ at Everton. [Echo]

Everton have joined the list of suitors for Portuguese forward Beto. [Calcio Mercato]

In an interesting twist to the never ending Moise Kean saga, Newcastle are believed to be interested in the forward but there is speculation that in order for the deal to get done, Everton may end up asking the Magpies to add forward Allan Saint-Maximin. [Express]

Frank Lampard has spoken to evertontv about the rise of his younger players and Isaac Price in particular:

“Isaac’s been brilliant on the trip. He deserved to play because he’s trained great. His energy is amazing. I think you can see that natural energy to his game. “Isaac wins a lot of second balls and he’s calm when he gets there, and his passing is impressive, too. When I put him higher on the pitch in the last 20 minutes [against Western Sydney Wanderers], he’s finding lovely little passes in great pockets, which is a bit of a natural knack. It’s been a real positive trip for Isaac and he puts himself now in the frame to be in the First-Team squad when the games start. [EFC]

Michael Keane is wanted by West Ham. [90 Minutes]

Ex Everton Player Antonee Robinson showed true character after the United States eliminated Iran from the World Cup. [Echo]

Senegal forward Boulaye Dia has been linked with the Blues. [Tutto Salernitana]

Idrissa Gueye has spoken out about their next match against England which he will be missing due to an accumulation of yellow cards:

“The last 16 is not the objective. We see beyond that. We have no limits. We have a squad to go far. Playing like this, we can do something really interesting in this competition.” [Daily Mail]

Today’s World Cup Matches

For the final round of games, both matches from each group begin at the same time.

Croatia vs Belgium

Group F

Date and start time: Thursday, December 1st at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m ET / 1:00 p.m. GMT

Canada vs Morroco

Group F

Date and start time: Thursday, December 1st at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m ET / 1:00 p.m. GMT

Japan vs Spain

Group E

Date and start time: Thursday, December 1st at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m ET / 7:00 p.m. GMT

Costa Rica vs Germany

Group E

Date and start time: Thursday, December 1st at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m ET / 7:00 p.m. GMT

For more information on how to watch/listen to today’s action, check out your region’s streaming/listening options at LiveSoccerTV.com