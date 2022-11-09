Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Frank Lampard made 11 changes to his starting lineup yesterday for Everton’s Carabao Cup Third Round game at Bournemouth, who had made 9 changes of their own. The Blues were then effectively dismantled by the home side 4-1. [EFC]

“Without even going into the nitty gritty details, they should be able to because there’s a lot of experience in that team. They didn’t do that – it’s clear as day. I think the fans saw that. For the players to perform as they did, then you have to hold your hands up and say it’s not good enough.” - Lampard’s comments after the humiliation at the Vitality. [EFC]

“Onana we’re hoping will be fit to train tomorrow (Wednesday) or Thursday. Idrissa Gana Gueye a little bit less so, but hopefully could possibly be fit for Thursday and then available for Saturday. With Dominic, we’re waiting on some more news from the specialists but I’d be very surprised if he was fit for Saturday.” - Lampard provides an injury update on the trio that got hurt against Leicester last weekend.

It’s always difficult to win a football game when half the starting XI are absolutely awful. [Echo]

“I didn’t want to stay there really and when they said I could leave also, I was in agreement with that. I just think it all made sense. I had two good seasons on loan and returned to United in the summer. I know in myself I wouldn’t have played if I had stayed. I knew it was the perfect time now, at 21, to move on and try and stake my claim somewhere else and hopefully find a home, which I have now in Everton.” - James Garner has been talking about why he chose to leave Manchester United. [The Times]

The Blues are being linked with a move for United’s left back Luke Shaw whose contract expires at the end of the season. [Football Transfers]

