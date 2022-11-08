Everton at Bournemouth: Carabao Cup kickoff time, starting lineups, TV schedule, live stream and how to watch online

Preview

Everton are back in action tonight after a disappointing home loss on Saturday against Leicester City who have now leapfrogged the Toffees in the table after a pretty miserable start to their own season.

Lampard’s insistence on going back to the 4-3-3 despite the success of the 4-2-3-1 just the week before continues to boggle the mind, and hopefully the manager has learned some lessons before the Blues get dragged back down into a relegation battle once again.

Today however the Blues will be looking to get a Cup run continuing before the season goes into a World Cup enforced early winter break, with a Carabao Cup Third Round game against AFC Bournemouth on the south coast.

It’ll be hard to predict whether Lampard will make a raft of changes to take on the fellow Premier League side or else he’ll stick with the spine of the team that played over the weekend.

Match Details

Competition: Carabao Cup Third Round

Date and start time: Tuesday, November 8th at 11:45 a.m. PT / 2:45 p.m ET / 7:45 p.m. BST

Stadium: Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 11,379

Weather: 55°F/13°C, light rain, 81% chance of precipitation, 20 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: ESPN+ - United States; N/A - United Kingdom; DAZN - Canada, beIN Sports Premium 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Radio: evertontv, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

Live stream: ESPN+, Fubo, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo Now, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH

Gamethread: There will be no live blog for this game

Information from LiveSoccerTV.com

Lineups

Everton

Bournemouth

Last Meeting

The Blues last visited the Vitality during the 2019-20 season, losing to their hosts 3-1 while Marco Silva was still in charge with Dominic Calvert-Lewin getting the only goal. Interestingly, the two sides met back in 1985-86 in what was then known as the Football League Milk Cup in the two-legged second round, with the Toffees winning 3-2 at home and then 2-0 at the Cherries,