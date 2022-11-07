Everton Women’s game postponed – Players react on Twitter

Everton Women’s FA WSL fixture with Tottenham Hotspur was today postponed due to a waterlogged Brisbane Road pitch.

The announcement was made by Spurs’ official Twitter account just over two hours before the scheduled 2pm kick-off time, with details yet to be announced for the rearrangement.

While a waterlogged pitch can happen anywhere, the feeling was one of disappointment that the announcement had been made as late as it was, with a number of players taking to Twitter to voice their discontent.

The Blues who made the trip will have already been on their way, or even in London upon hearing the announcement, and Izzy Christiansen was quick to take to social media to convey her sympathy for the travelling fans, as well as her own disappointment at the late call.

“We want women’s football to be elite, visible, with fan bases growing by the week” etc etc…



Postponing games so late doesn’t bode well for the above…



Very disappointed about today…



Apologies to our travelling fans, hope you get home safely! — Izzy Christiansen (@IzzyChr17) November 6, 2022

The midfielder was joined by teammate veteran Meg Finnigan, who also made her feelings clear, quote tweeting the postponement tweet.

With England’s success at this year’s Women’s Football Championship, there has been a growing feeling that the women’s game is finally getting the recognition it deserves. Interest is at an all-time high, with the Blues selling out at Walton Hall Park in each of the three league games played.

Player opinion would suggest that the timing of this announcement suggests that there is considerable work still to be done.

