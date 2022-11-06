Everton Women vs Tottenham Hotspur: FA WSL Match Preview

Brian Sorensen will be looking for a positive response from his Everton Women side against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday but is likely to be without Katrine Veje for the visit to The Hive Stadium.

The versatile 31-year-old picked up a knock in the defeat to Manchester United, although the injury is not considered to be one that will keep her out for a long period.

Veje aside, the Blues will be at near-enough full strength going into the last fixture before the international break, and the Toffees boss is expecting both a tough test and hoping for a positive response against the side that sit one place above Everton and are coming off the back of an 8-0 win to Brighton.

Speaking ahead of the match, Sorensen said that his team will be looking at Spurs’ form throughout the season, rather than just one game, saying:

“It is going to be tough for us, but we are well-prepared and have had a full week to do so. “We will look at Spurs’ form throughout the season. The Brighton game, well done to them. For me, it wasn’t an 8-0 game, but these things happen in football. “They have some things in their game that they do well, but there are parts of the game where we can hurt them, and we have to make sure they do that.”

Before the defeat to the Red Devils, Everton claimed two hard-fought victories against Aston Villa. Both came after a reverse to defending champions, Chelsea. While the Toffees will be stinging after another defeat to a top-four WSL side, Sorensen will hope his team’s bouncebackability will be in full force against the North London outfit.

The Opposition

Rehanne Skinner’s team has followed a similar pattern to their opponents this weekend. Beating most teams around them but falling to the WSL big sides has seen Spurs claim three league wins from five games.

Goal difference was certainly improved last week with an 8-0 win over Brighton, with narrow victories over Liverpool and Leicester making up the other victories.

Tough-tackling defender Ashleigh Neville has impressed both at the back and up front this season. The 29-year-old finds herself as her team’s joint-leading scorer with three and has shown leadership qualities that will most certainly be vital to Spurs having a good season.

Drew Spence will also be one the Blues have to look out for. The Jamaican midfielder already has three goals this season and will be looking to add to her tally this weekend.

Previous Meeting

Jessica Naz’s superb effort settled matters in Tottenham’s favour last season, in what was a frustrating afternoon for the Blues that saw Izzy Christiansen limp off late in the game.

And with both sides vying for the best-of-the-rest spot this season, this one may too be a close call.

Let’s just hope that this time it is in Everton’s favour.