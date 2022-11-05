Everton vs Leicester: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | McNeil, Coleman start

Lineups

Frank Lampard is sticking with the captain Seamus Coleman at right back, but the change is out on the wing where Anthony Gordon has been lacklustre recently and has been replaced by Dwight McNeil.

Everton

Leicester

Your City XI to start this evening ⚫#EVELEI pic.twitter.com/8k5rIierJz — Leicester City (@LCFC) November 5, 2022

Preview

The calendar has turned to November and there’s just two more league games on Everton’s schedule before the World Cup winter break. Today is the Toffees’ last home game before that, with Leicester City the visitors.

Everton held on for a goalless draw away at Fulham last weekend in a bit of a letdown performance following a resplendent win at home against Crystal Palace the weekend before that. It’ll be interesting to see if Frank Lampard sticks with the same starting XI and looking to get a more attacking showing to resemble that game.

The Foxes have recovered after an utterly awful start to the season, and will be looking to pick up more points as they try to keep climbing away from the bottom.

Match Details

Competition: Premier League Matchday 14

Date and start time: Saturday, November 5th at 10:30 a.m. PT / 1:30 p.m ET / 5:30 p.m. BST

Stadium: Goodison Park, Liverpool, England, United Kingdom

Capacity: 39,572

Weather: 51°F/11°C, clear, 2% chance of precipitation, 8 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: Peacock, NBC, Universo - United States; Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD - United Kingdom; Fubo - Canada, beIN Sports Premium 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Star Sports Select 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Radio: evertontv, BBC Radio 5 Live

Live stream: Fubo, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo Now, ESPN Play Sur, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, DStv Now, RUSH, Hotstar VIP, JioTV, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Gamethread: There will be no live blog for this game.

Last Meeting

The Blues have had some decent results against the Foxes in recent years, with their last loss coming back in 2019 when Marco Silva was still in charge. Everton drew 1-1 at home against Leicester in a topsy-turvy game in a rescheduled fixture in April, with Richarlison getting the late equalizer after spurning a handful of chances before that in an open, attacking game.