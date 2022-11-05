Everton vs Leicester: Predicted Line-Up | Almost Full Strength

Everton might have put another point on the board in last weekend’s draw at Fulham, but it was far from the vintage Blues performance that we saw against Crystal Palace.

So, with that in mind, could it be time for Super Frank to change things up when Brendan Rodger’s Leicester pay a visit to Goodison Park?

Who’s Out?

No real news here.

Yerry Mina and Ben Godfrey have returned to full training, but are very unlikely to feature this weekend.

That means that Everton’s only injury absentee is now Andros Townsend, who should be nearing a return after the World Cup.

EVERTON SQUAD AVAILABLE VS LEICESTER

Goalkeepers: Pickford, Begovic, Lonergan, Jakupovic

Defenders: Keane, Mina (DOUBT), Godfrey (DOUBT), Tarkowski, Holgate, Coady, Mykolenko, Coleman, Patterson, Vinagre, Welch

Midfielders: Doucoure, Iwobi, Davies, Onana, Gueye, Garner

Wingers: Gray, Gordon, Townsend (INJURY) , McNeil, Mills

Attackers: Calvert-Lewin, Rondon, Maupay

Tactics and Formation

While Everton’s performance last weekend wasn’t the best, it wasn’t a disaster either – so it should be a case of tweaking rather than wholesale changes.

And in truth, the only tweak is likely to come at right-back, with the fit-again Nathan Patterson reclaiming his spot after Seamus Coleman did a decent job filling in.

Apart from that, it’s hard to envisage any other changes. Although I for one would like to see James Garner get a start.

Starters (likelihood of starting rated out of 10)

Jordan Pickford – 10/10

Nathan Patterson – 7/10

James Tarkowski – 10/10

Conor Coady – 10/10

Vitaliy Mykolenko – 10/10

Idrissa Gana Gueye – 8/10

Amadou Onana – 8/10

Alex Iwobi – 9/10

Anthony Gordon – 9/10

Dominic Calvert-Lewin – 9/10

Demarai Gray – 9/10

Bench

Asmir Begovic

Seamus Coleman

Michael Keane

Mason Holgate

Abdoulaye Doucoure

James Garner

Tom Davies

Dwight McNeil

Neal Maupay