Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

After Everton were announced as one of the many teams interested in singing Aberdeen youngster Lewis Pirie, manager Jim Goodwin is hoping the teen steers clear of any potential move. [The Press and Journal]

“I had a good period in PSG and I was only ever going to leave for Everton. There were other opportunities, but I told my agent to refuse them straight away. It wasn’t in my plan to come back, but, as soon as Everton called me and said they needed me and wanted me to help...I cannot say no. It’s my home, that’s how I feel,” says Idrissa Gana Gueye. [EFC]

Dwight McNeil has been nominated for his sublime goal against Crystal Palace.

The new Everton stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock will reportedly be used for other events too, such as concerts and boxing matches. [Football Insider]

Watch some highlights of England’s #1 Jordan Pickford so far this season.

Blues linked with 26-year-old Bundesliga midfielder Daichi Kamada. [Forbes]

Looks like former Under-23s manager David Unsworth is looking to bring current Under-21s striker Tom Cannon to his new club of Oldham.

DU: Tom is a quality player that I obviously know well but we can only bring in PL players within the transfer windows#oafc https://t.co/V3rkwIyS3i — Suzanne Geldard (@SuzanneNQNW) November 3, 2022

“I’m really enjoying myself here...it feels like we’re on the right path. We’re getting more comfortable with each other every game. Of course, we want to be winning more games but I think it’ll come. We’ve got some new players but everyone is on the same page and you can see it. The next step is to turn those draws into wins and be more consistent week-in, week-out,” says Neal Maupay. [EFC]

Check out some smooth skills from the Blues this season.

What To Watch

Some La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and Championship action to get you ready for Everton’s match against Leicester City.

Full schedule of games here.

Listen In

Our School of Science Radio podcast is available on iTunes, Spotify, or Stitcher, and generally wherever podcasts are available - you can also find the podcast player at the bottom of this page.

Follow Us

Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

It’s getting colder out, time to break out the jackets - check out the complete Everton collection on Kitbag.

Here’s today’s coupon - use code TOUCH / READY (Up to 65% OFF, exclusions apply)

Click the link for more - http://kitbag.evyy.net/rnMx7D