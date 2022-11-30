Everton News: Gueye and Pickford advance, Kean latest, and World Cup How to Watch

Welcome to Day 11 of the 2022 World Cup!

With Premier League action halted for the global showcase, we’re going to pivot to covering the World Cup for the next month or so, with an Everton focus. We’re also going to have all the viewing information you will need for the tournament in Qatar on a daily basis, with in-depth coverage on some teams of interest - England, Belgium, Senegal, United States and Canada.

Despite a triumphant win for Senegal over Ecuador, Idrissa Gueye will miss out on the Round of 16 matchup against England on Sunday due to yellow card accumulation.

Jordan Pickford also kept another clean sheet in England’s 3-0 win over Wales.

Oviedo Baby is forever a Blue.

Thank you Toffees for all the love and support I receive from you. Impossible not to keep all of you in my heart!



Once a Blue, Always a Blue!



Mukesh Pandey pic.twitter.com/uzvd1rXCB1 — Bryan Oviedo (@Bryan_Oviedo) November 27, 2022

Everton Women’s on-loan forward Jess Park talks about her side’s season thus far. [EFC]

Despite widespread changes to the Board and leadership at Juventus, they will reportedly still be honoring their promised Moise Kean purchase this summer. [Echo]

What a lovely photo of the new stadium!

Out of the mist Everton's Bramley Moore Dock Stadium construction site #Everton #Mersey pic.twitter.com/qn5egMxWak — Colin Lane (@snapperlane) November 29, 2022

Amadou Onana has spoken out on missing Belgium’s final Group Stage match against Croatia due to yellow card accumulation. [Echo via VP]

Read up on how Everton are continuing their work on mental health support. [itv]

Today’s World Cup Matches

For the final round of games, both matches from each group begin at the same time.

Tunisia vs France

Group D

Date and start time: Wednesday, November 30th at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m ET / 1:00 p.m. GMT

Australia vs Denmark

Group D

Date and start time: Wednesday, November 30th at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m ET / 1:00 p.m. GMT

Poland vs Argentina

Group C

Date and start time: Wednesday, November 30th at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m ET / 7:00 p.m. GMT

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico

Group C

Date and start time: Wednesday, November 30th at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m ET / 7:00 p.m. GMT

