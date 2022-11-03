Thursday’s Toffee bites: Defensive injury boost, January transfers eyed, El Ghazi makes Everton admission

Your daily dose of Everton news and rumours

Some good news on the injury front, with defenders Ben Godfrey and Yerry Mina both returning to training. Both players were injured in the opening-day defeat against Chelsea, though they may not make a first-team return until after the World Cup. [EFC]

The building of Everton’s new stadium continues apace. The first of 731 brick façade panels have been installed. Once complete, the façade will incorporate elements of Archibald Leitch’s famous Goodison Park latticework. [EFC]

Everton have already began their planning for the January transfer window with a creative attacking player top of their wanted list - provided it fits in with their budget. The main focus is likely to be on outgoings however, with a number of U21 players set to depart on loan. The club are also working on new contracts for Alex Iwobi, Anthony Gordon and Jordan Pickford [Liverpool Echo]

Anwar El Ghazi admits he did not get a chance to prove himself at Everton. El Ghazi joined the Toffees on loan from Aston Villa in January but made just two substitute appearances. The winger, who is now back in his native Netherlands with PSV, says Rafa Benitez had persuaded him to move to Goodison Park but his dismissal proved crucial, with replacement Frank Lampard reluctant to use the 27-year-old. [The Athletic]

Ellis Simms continued his injury comeback with a game-changing appearance off the bench for Sunderland in their win at Huddersfield. [Chronicle]

Dwight McNeil’s fine strike against Crystal Palace has been nominated for Premier League Goal of the Month for October. Get voting Blues!

