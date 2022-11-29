Everton News: Pickford challenge, Gosens & Duran linked and World Cup How to Watch

Welcome to Day 10 of the 2022 World Cup!

With Premier League action halted for the global showcase, we’re going to pivot to covering the World Cup for the next month or so, with an Everton focus. The Blues are on their tour to Australia so we’ll continue with coverage on that, but we’re also going to have all the viewing information you will need for the tournament in Qatar on a daily basis, with in-depth coverage on some teams of interest - England, Belgium, Senegal, United States and Canada.

Everton begin their quest for the FA Cup with a trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United. [RBM]

Jordan Pickford is looking forward to the challenge of England’s final group game against Wales. [Independent]

Read Geoffrey Blunt’s game report for the Under-21’s as they met Birmingham in league play. [RBM]

The interest in Everton linked Robin Gosens is increasing with Nice now added to the list of suitors for the wing back. [Insidefutbol]

Check out the highlights as Everton U18’s beat Liverpool 2-1. [EFC]

Chicago Fire teenage forward Jhon Duran, who has been linked with United and Liverpool, has become the subject of interest from West Ham United and Everton. [Alan Nixon] (paywall)

| The football world lost a true great 11 years ago today.



Gary Speed. Gentleman. Evertonian. Forever in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/ngxs1OsUny — Everton (@Everton) November 27, 2022

The Anthony Gordon to Tottenham rumours continue to swirl. [Givemesport]

Former captain Phil Jagielka has commented on the ownership and management changes at Goodison Park:

“It wasn’t like that in my first few years: David Moyes worked closely with the owner, Bill Kenwright, to build a squad. As players we weren’t accustomed to all the upheaval that followed Moshiri’s arrival. If the club had been a bit more patient, especially with Roberto Martinez, maybe we would’ve been more settled and solid.” [FourFourTwo]

Still see Richarlison as part of the Everton team. Great coverage from the Premier League. [Twitter]

“I don’t do this because I have to, I do this from the heart” ❤️@richarlison97’s charity work in Brazil is inspirational pic.twitter.com/eCj76aNzVl — Premier League (@premierleague) November 28, 2022

Today’s World Cup Matches

For the final round of games, both matches from each group begin at the same time.

Netherlands vs Qatar

Group A

Date and start time: Tuesday, November 29th at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m ET / 1:00 p.m. GMT

Ecuador vs Senegal

Group A

Date and start time: Tuesday, November 29th at 7:00 a.m. PT / 10:00 a.m ET / 1:00 p.m. GMT

Wales vs England

Group B

Date and start time: Tuesday, November 29th at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m ET / 7:00 p.m. GMT

Iran vs United States

Group B

Date and start time: Tuesday, November 29th at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m ET / 7:00 p.m. GMT

For more information on how to watch/listen to today’s action, check out your region’s streaming/listening options at LiveSoccerTV.com