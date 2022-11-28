Everton drawn away against Manchester United in FA Cup Third Round

Everton have been drawn away at fellow Premier League side Manchester United in the FA Cup Third Round.
The tie will take place over the weekend of Friday 6th January to Monday 9th January. The fixture date, kick-off time and ticket details will be confirmed in due course. The game will come for the Blues between two home games, against Brighton on 3rd January and against Southampton 14th January.
The Blues have had a miserable record at Old Trafford, their only win at the Theatre of Dreams coming in that epic game with Bryan Oviedo grabbing the winner back in 2013 in the league.
Everton’s last long cup run was ended by United when the Red Devils beat the Toffees 2-0 at Goodison Park in the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup during the 2020-21 season under Carlo Ancelotti.
The last time the two sides met in the FA Cup was in the semi-finals during the 2015-16 season, with United prevailing 2-1 at Wembley while Roberto Martinez was in charge.
Everton have won the competition five times in their 142-year history, but their FA Cup triumph over Manchester United in 1995 remains their most recent piece of silverware, a full 27 years ago and one of the reasons why supporters’ groups have been organizing in protest against the Board.
FA Cup: Full Third Round Draw
Preston v Huddersfield
Middlesbrough v Brighton
Chesterfield v West Brom
Manchester City v Chelsea
Charlton or Stockport v Walsall
Boreham Wood v Accrington
Tottenham v Portsmouth
Derby v Barnsley
Cardiff v Leeds
Brentford v West Ham
Bournemouth v Burnley
Coventry v Wrexham
Norwich v Blackburn
Aston Villa v Stevenage
Luton v Wigan
Oxford v Arsenal
Fleetwood v QPR
Liverpool v Wolves
Grimsby v Burton
Blackpool v Nottingham Forest
Dagenham & Redbridge or Gillingham v Leicester
Forest Green v Birmingham
Bristol City v Swansea
Hartlepool v Stoke
Hull v Fulham
Palace v Southampton
Millwall v Sheffield United
Shrewsbury v Sunderland
Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle
Manchester United v EVERTON
Reading v Watford
Ipswich v Rotherham
