Everton drawn away against Manchester United in FA Cup Third Round

Everton have been drawn away at fellow Premier League side Manchester United in the FA Cup Third Round.

The tie will take place over the weekend of Friday 6th January to Monday 9th January. The fixture date, kick-off time and ticket details will be confirmed in due course. The game will come for the Blues between two home games, against Brighton on 3rd January and against Southampton 14th January.

The Blues have had a miserable record at Old Trafford, their only win at the Theatre of Dreams coming in that epic game with Bryan Oviedo grabbing the winner back in 2013 in the league.

Everton’s last long cup run was ended by United when the Red Devils beat the Toffees 2-0 at Goodison Park in the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup during the 2020-21 season under Carlo Ancelotti.

The last time the two sides met in the FA Cup was in the semi-finals during the 2015-16 season, with United prevailing 2-1 at Wembley while Roberto Martinez was in charge.

Everton have won the competition five times in their 142-year history, but their FA Cup triumph over Manchester United in 1995 remains their most recent piece of silverware, a full 27 years ago and one of the reasons why supporters’ groups have been organizing in protest against the Board.

FA Cup: Full Third Round Draw

Preston v Huddersfield

Middlesbrough v Brighton

Chesterfield v West Brom

Manchester City v Chelsea

Charlton or Stockport v Walsall

Boreham Wood v Accrington

Tottenham v Portsmouth

Derby v Barnsley

Cardiff v Leeds

Brentford v West Ham

Bournemouth v Burnley

Coventry v Wrexham

Norwich v Blackburn

Aston Villa v Stevenage

Luton v Wigan

Oxford v Arsenal

Fleetwood v QPR

Liverpool v Wolves

Grimsby v Burton

Blackpool v Nottingham Forest

Dagenham & Redbridge or Gillingham v Leicester

Forest Green v Birmingham

Bristol City v Swansea

Hartlepool v Stoke

Hull v Fulham

Palace v Southampton

Millwall v Sheffield United

Shrewsbury v Sunderland

Sheffield Wednesday v Newcastle

Manchester United v EVERTON

Reading v Watford

Ipswich v Rotherham