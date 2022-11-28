Everton News: Gyokeres linked, Tyrer impresses, World Cup How to Watch

Welcome to Day 9 of the 2022 World Cup!

With Premier League action halted for the global showcase, we’re going to pivot to covering the World Cup for the next month or so, with an Everton focus. We’re also going to have all the viewing information you will need for the tournament in Qatar on a daily basis, with in-depth coverage on some teams of interest - England, Belgium, Senegal, United States and Canada.

It was a bad day for Belgium and for Amadou Onana, who will miss Belgium’s final group stage match against Croatia due to yellow card accumulation. [RBM]

Former Everton defender Mick Meagan has passed away at 88. The Royal Blue Mersey Team would like send our condolences to to Mick and his family. Read more on the defender and Republic of Ireland manager here.

Lampard sits down for a chat with Everton’s watch partner Christopher Ward.

The mother of the young Everton fan whose phone was hit by Cristiano Ronaldo in April has responded to the recent fine for the former-Manchester United man. [Mirror]

Watch the latest footage from Bramley-Moore.

Blues linked with Coventry City forward Viktor Gyokeres. [Football League World]

It looks like on-loan goalkeeper Harry Tyrer is getting along well at Chester FC.

Today’s World Cup Matches

Cameroon vs Serbia

Competition: World Cup Group G

Date and start time: Monday, November 28th at 2:00 a.m. PT / 5:00 a.m ET / 10:00 a.m. BT

South Korea vs Ghana

Competition: World Cup Group H

Date and start time: Monday, November 28th at 5:00 a.m. PT / 8:00 a.m ET / 1:00 p.m. BT

Brazil vs Switzerland

Competition: World Cup Group G

Date and start time: Monday, November 28th at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m ET / 4:00 p.m. BT

Portugal vs Uruguay

Competition: World Cup Group H

Date and start time: Monday, November 28th at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m ET / 7:00 p.m. BT

For more information on how to watch/listen to today’s action, check out your region’s streaming/listening options at LiveSoccerTV.com