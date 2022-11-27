Everton News: £70 million loss, January transfer shortlist, World Cup How to Watch

Welcome to Day 8 of the 2022 World Cup!

With Premier League action halted for the global showcase, we’re going to pivot to covering the World Cup for the next month or so, with an Everton focus. The Blues are on their tour to Australia so we’ll continue with coverage on that, but we’re also going to have all the viewing information you will need for the tournament in Qatar on a daily basis, with in-depth coverage on some teams of interest - England, Belgium, Senegal, United States and Canada.

Leighton Baines’ Under-18s won the mini-derby, beating Liverpool 2-1 with goals from Martin Sherif and Coby Ebere. [EFC]

“It’s always tough to play against a team that just wants to defend, like get numbers behind the ball. But I think we should demand more from ourselves, and want to do better. I’m happy with the result and the win, but just the performance can be better.” - Everton Women manager Brian Sorensen doesn’t want his side to settle after a comfortable 3-0 win over Sheffield United in the Continental Cup. [EFC]

Looks like Everton will announce that they have made a £70 million loss last season, and despite what it appears to the naked eye, the club are still not in trouble with the league regarding the profit and sustainability rules. [Football Insider]

The Toffees will face all sorts of competition for Ajax Amsterdam forward Mohamed Kudus after failing to secure his signing in summer, with the forward’s profile continuing to grow with every passing game. [Fabrizio Romano, via This is Futbol]

In the second part of an exclusive interview, Frank Lampard indicates the Toffees have a list of transfer targets for the January transfer window. [Echo]

Today’s World Cup Matches

Japan vs Costa Rica

Competition: World Cup Group E

Date and start time: Sunday, November 27th at 2:00 a.m. PT / 5:00 a.m ET / 10:00 a.m. BT

Belgium vs Morocco

Competition: World Cup Group F

Date and start time: Sunday, November 27th at 5:00 a.m. PT / 8:00 a.m ET / 1:00 p.m. BT

Croatia vs Canada

Competition: World Cup Group F

Date and start time: Sunday, November 27th at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m ET / 4:00 p.m. BT

Spain vs Germany

Competition: World Cup Group E

Date and start time: Sunday, November 27th at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m ET / 7:00 p.m. BT

For more information on how to watch/listen to today’s action, check out your region’s streaming/listening options at LiveSoccerTV.com

