A trio of second-half strikes sent Everton Women to the top of Group A in the Continental Cup after a dominating display against Sheffield United.

Katja Snoeijs got the ball rolling at Glanford Park, with Hanna Bennison and Jess Park sealing a comfortable 3-0 victory.

The Blades had provided a stubborn opposition to the Blues’ attacking prowess, frustrating the visitors in the first 45.

Gabby George, who captained the Toffees, had the first effort after six minutes, reacting first from a corner only to see her rasping effort blocked. The skipper was again the most alert from the rebound but could only direct her second effort wide.

Karen Holmgaard had the Blues’ next chance, heading just wide from Aggie Beever-Jones’ cross before United stopper Nina Wilson produced a double save, first denying Clare Wheeler by tipping her excellent strike onto the bar, then bravely dealing with Snoeijs effort on the rebound.

The hosts had their keeper to thank for the sides going in level at the interval.

"I think we should demand more from ourselves, and want to do better."



Everton started the second half as they ended the first, but it was United who had the first real chance of the half, Chene Muir broke free of the Toffees’ rearguard and tested Courtney Brosnan.

The chance served as a wake-up call for Everton, Lucy Graham punished a defensive error which allowed Snoeijs to run through and notch her first goal for the club with a smart finish.

The Blues continued to press, with Sorensen making the triple change of Gio, Leonie Maier and Bennison, replacing Snoeijs, Beever-Jones and Elise Stenevik.

The changes proved inspired as ten minutes later Bennison intercepted a pass deep in the United half before smashing the ball into the top corner to double her team’s advantage.

And with the hosts looking tired, the fresh legs and flair of Gio drove down the left flank, tormented the Blades’ backline before squaring it to Park, who fired home her second goal since joining and Everton’s third of the evening.

The win moves Sorensen’s a point ahead of second-placed Durham, who travel to Manchester United next in this competition but will next be in WSL action away at Arsenal on 3 December.