Everton News: Godfrey update, Chukwueze & Gyokeres linked again, World Cup How to Watch

Welcome to Day 7 of the 2022 World Cup!

With Premier League action halted for the global showcase, we’re going to pivot to covering the World Cup for the next month or so, with an Everton focus. The Blues are on their tour to Australia so we’ll continue with coverage on that, but we’re also going to have all the viewing information you will need for the tournament in Qatar on a daily basis, with in-depth coverage on some teams of interest - England, Belgium, Senegal, United States and Canada.

The build-up was massive on both sides of the pond, with England expecting a cakewalk after their thumping win over Iran and the United States looking to maintain their unbeaten streak at the World Cup against the former colonizers. In the end the game wasn’t much of a spectacle as the Three Lions remained strangely passive while the USMNT’s exuberance didn’t translate into goals either in a 0-0 stalemate with Jordan Pickford largely untroubled. [EFC]

Earlier in the day Idrissa Gana Gueye featured again in his advanced midfield role as Senegal cantered to a 3-1 win over hosts Qatar. [RBM]

Under-21 Tom Cannon insists he has what it takes to break into Frank Lampard’s first team squad - “It’s been a mad couple of weeks with my first appearances and then the tour but I’ve just kept my head down and worked and I was just dying to get on the pitch. Then, obviously I did and I scored within a couple of minutes, so it’s a good feeling.

“It’s important [that I stake my claim for a place in the team]. I just need to keep listening to the people around me, keep listening to the gaffer and taking on all the advice I can get. I’ll keep working hard.” [EFC]

Ben Godfrey meanwhile is ramping up his physical fitness on his return from injury logging in minutes with the Under-21 squad. The defender played 75 minutes in the 1-1 draw against Birmingham City U21 in the Premier League Cup. [EFC]

“The process is going to include times where we feel good about ourselves, like we did after Palace and after back-to-back wins against West Ham and Southampton, and then times when we feel not so good about ourselves. I don’t see there being any other pathway than that. And that’s part of the work. And that’s what we have to keep focusing on.” - Lampard is keeping it real as far as expectations for this season. [Echo]

Now two transfer rumours from earlier in the summer are being recirculated.

Coventry City striker Victor Gyokeres has continued his excellent form and now the Toffees, Southampton and West Ham are all said to be watching him closely with a January move in mind even as his current club are about to offer him a lucrative new deal. [Football League World]

Villarreal are said to still be looking to offload Nigerian forward Samuel Chukwueze, with his former boss Unai Emery now at Aston Villa interested and the Blues also linked. [Superdeporte, via Sport Witness]

Today’s World Cup Matches

Tunisia vs Australia

Competition: World Cup Group D

Date and start time: Saturday, November 26th at 2:00 a.m. PT / 5:00 a.m ET / 10:00 a.m. BT

Poland vs Saudi Arabia

Competition: World Cup Group C

Date and start time: Saturday, November 26th at 5:00 a.m. PT / 8:00 a.m ET / 1:00 p.m. BT

France vs Denmark

Competition: World Cup Group D

Date and start time: Saturday, November 26th at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m ET / 4:00 p.m. BT

Argentina vs Mexico

Competition: World Cup Group C

Date and start time: Saturday, November 26th at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m ET / 7:00 p.m. BT

For more information on how to watch/listen to today’s action, check out your region’s streaming/listening options at LiveSoccerTV.com

The huge Everton Black Friday sale is here!https://t.co/mJlcV5eS0j

Use code EVEBLACKFRIDAY for up to 50% OFF plus FREE Shipping (*Exclusions Apply) pic.twitter.com/WM3oBGO4Ak — Royal Blue Mersey (@RBMersey) November 25, 2022

*Royal Blue Mersey has affiliate partnerships and may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links provided.