Everton Women vs Sheffield United: Continental Cup Match Preview

The World Cup will take a backseat for Everton Women’s fans this weekend as the Blues go in search of their second Continental Cup win of the competition, with Sheffield United standing in the way.

The Toffees head to Yorkshire off the back of two WSL defeats to Chelsea and Manchester City, so a break from league football may be just what the doctor ordered for Brian Sorensen’s side.

Everton kicked off this season’s cup campaign with a hard-fought victory over Aston Villa at Walton Hall Park; Emily Ramsey the hero with two saves from the spot as the hosts secured the win on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Sorensen will be hoping that his team can go one better than securing a bonus point against the Blades but may well have Ramsey’s performance in his head should the contest be level at the end of normal time.

Aggie Beaver-Jones, Everton’s goalscorer on the evening, and positive substitute appearance against the Citizens may well secure her place in the starting XI.

Manchester City loanee Jess Park will certainly be in contention following her ineligibility to play against her parent club.

Elise Stenevik and Aurora Galli’s impressive turns last week will also give Sorensen food for thought, who has shuffled the pack as he looks to give players on the fringe some much-needed game time.

Izzy Christiansen will also be absent for the trip to Glanford Park. Nicoline Sorensen continues to train well, while Katrina Veje is recovering from injury, and while it remains to be seen if either are selected, it is unlikely they will be risked from the start.

The Opposition

Sitting tenth in the championship and winless in six, Neil Redfearn’s Blades will also be grateful for a cup distraction.

Former Blue Courtney Sweetman-Kirk and Mia Enderby are relied on for goals and will attract the interest of the Everton defenders, while Redfearn will have his own defensive worries, having not seen his team keep a clean sheet since September.

A six-goal thriller ended all square in United’s opening Continental Cup game against Durham. Unlike Everton though, the bonus point went to their opponents following a 5-4 defeat on penalties.

Next Up In The Cup

Everton’s fixture takes place on Saturday, 26 November at 5pm. A win for the Blues will put them in a strong position to qualify, with fixtures against Manchester United and Durham to follow.