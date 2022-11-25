World Cup Recaps: Qatar 1-3 Senegal | Gana & co. cruise against hosts

Senegal positioned themselves favorably to get into the next round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with their 3-1 defeat of hosts Qatar on Friday evening. The home team did not seriously threaten until the final third of the match with the result beyond doubt.

Meanwhile, Everton central defensive midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye helped to boss proceedings from a more advanced position - as has already been witnessed in the early stages of this tournament - and the Lions looked a much better sight in their finishing than in their opening match against the Netherlands.

Shots, shots on goal, and possession were all in favor of this Senegalese side, but the scoring did not begin until the first half of the match was nearly over through Boulaye Dia in the 41’.

A second for the Lions of Teranga would come just minutes after the second half began, courtesy of Famara Diedhiou, and a third by Bamba Dieng just moments after Qatar had clawed one back as the match was nearly at its conclusion.

Even without Sadio Mane available for this side, they now, with a victory over Ecuador in their final match of the group stage, have a very positive chance of making it to the next round of the tournament. Depending on how the Netherlands and Ecuador plays out today, better chances will exist for a top spot than in other scenarios, where second place in the group is all that might be hoped for.

The Dutch, meanwhile, could seal top spot with a win over Ecuador today considering they will face Qatar in their final match of the group. The Oranje would be doing the Lions a massive favor by beating Ecuador, while a draw would throw the entire group into chaos with three of four teams capable of making it through and in no set order either.