Everton News: Takeover latest, Lampard talks Australia, and World Cup How to Watch

It’s Day 6 of the FIFA World Cup, here’s all the viewing info you need and the best of Everton News

By Pat Mariboe
Everton U21 v Southampton U21: Premier League Cup
Youngster Ishé Samuels-Smith 
Photo by Emma Simpson - Everton FC/Everton FC via Getty Images

Welcome to Day 6 of the 2022 World Cup!

With Premier League action halted for the global showcase, we’re going to pivot to covering the World Cup for the next month or so, with an Everton focus. We’re also going to have all the viewing information you will need for the tournament in Qatar on a daily basis, with in-depth coverage on some teams of interest - England, Belgium, Senegal, United States and Canada.

Frank Lampard reveals that midfielder James Garner will be out for around two months due to injury. [RBM]

Everton are first in something!

You can watch Everton Under-21s match against Birmingham City today on Everton’s Official YouTube Channel. [EFC]

Looks like a takeover may finally be on the horizon.

Lampard reflects on Everton’s time in Australia. [EFC]

Cristiano Ronaldo has been fined and suspended for smacking a young Everton fan’s phone out of his hand back in April. [Mirror]

Today’s World Cup Matches

Wales vs Iran

Group B
Date and start time: Friday, November 25th at 2:00 a.m. PT / 5:00 a.m ET / 10:00 a.m. BT

Qatar vs Senegal

Group A
Date and start time: Friday, November 25th at 5:00 a.m. PT / 8:00 a.m ET / 1:00 p.m. BT

Netherlands vs Ecuador

Group A
Date and start time: Friday, November 25th at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m ET / 4:00 p.m. BT

England vs USA

Group B
Date and start time: Friday, November 25th at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m ET / 7:00 p.m. BT

For more information on how to watch/listen to today’s action, check out your region’s streaming/listening options at LiveSoccerTV.com

*Royal Blue Mersey has affiliate partnerships and may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links provided.

Everton News 24/7

