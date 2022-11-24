Everton’s injury problems continue to mount

Frank Lampard has confirmed midfielder James Garner will be out for around two months with a back injury.

The former Manchester United missed the final Premier League game before the World Cup against Bournemouth with the issue and it has now been confirmed he will not return until 2023.

There was some better news on Tom Davies. The 24-year-old was sent home from Everton’s tour of Australia early after picking up a knee problem and there were fears he could be out for some time.

But after assessment by the Toffees medical team the injury is not as serious as first thought and he could be back in time for the Premier League resumption on 26 December.

The same can be said of Yerry Mina, who picked up a hamstring injury against Celtic. Though given his injury record it wouldn’t not be a surprise if he picks up another knock upon his return.

Speaking about the injured trio, Lampard said:

“Tom is three weeks-ish, which is a positive result as we were worried about him. “Yerry is similar, three to four weeks. “Unfortunately, James Garner is going to be more than that. He’s probably going to be back at the back end of January or early February. It’s a disappointing injury.”

Mason Holgate and Abdoulaye Doucoure both picked up knocks against Celtic but were able to feature against Wester Sydney Wanderers.

That leaves Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Andros Townsend as the only other injury absentees.

Calvert-Lewin is struggling with shoulder and hamstring injuries but is hopeful of being fit for the Premier League return next month.

Townsend is also hoping to return to action at the end of next month as he continues his recovery from a knee problem that has kept him out since March.