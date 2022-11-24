Isaac Price is right for Everton - How the youngsters did in Australia

It’s quite rare for someone to score three goals and yet still be overshadowed performance-wise but that is what happened on Wednesday in Australia as a re-invigorated display from Anthony Gordon with some great finishing was eclipsed by another young Blue making only his second first team start, midfielder Isaac Price. Everton went on to thump their opponents Western Sydney Wanderers 5-1.

So how did the Under 21s sextet of Isaac Price, Tom Cannon, Stanley Mills, Reece Welch, Seb Quirk and Joe Anderson do?

Starting with Isaac Price. He impressed for sure in the game with Celtic at the weekend but today, if there were any doubts at all, he took his performance to a different level. To keep grounded it was, of course, against a mediocre Western Sydney Wanderers team not a Manchester City or Arsenal but the skills and behaviours he demonstrated “down under” will be in evidence against whatever opposition he faces. He just won’t have as much time to do it! His short passing was crisp, quick and incisive. He played the ball sideways only when it was unsafe to do otherwise or there was no movement ahead of him. What impressed most was his ability to find space for himself and play good, weighted passes into the feet of his target and usually straight between the midfield lines making the whole transition faster. He also sprayed several 50-yard balls wide, usually in the direction of Nathan Patterson or Anthony Gordon.

Don’t be fooled by his slight appearance either, he is quick and strong in the tackle, he did mis-time one which earned him a yellow card but that was a rarity on the day. Once again, he played as a #6 behind a starting midfield four of Gordon, Doucoure, McNeil and Gray and he looked like he had played there all his life whereas he is normally a #8. That position is actually where he finished the game and his delightful short ball into the penalty area for Patterson saw the young Scottish full back unfortunately find the side netting.

Q. Has he done enough to force his way into the first team match day squad?

A. Without a shadow of doubt, YES. On this form he could actually be in the starting line up.

Next up, Tom Cannon. The free-scoring young Irishman has been magnificent for the U21s this season and he’ll have been delighted to score a tap in goal following a fumble by the home goalkeeper. He lashed it home in “Cannon-fashion” from short range. The real credit was in reacting so smartly to anticipate the possibility of a goalkeeper error. Switched on, most definitely! He did follow that up with a wild blaze over the bar just one minute later having sensed glory once again after Doucoure unselfishly set him up. He worked hard during his 25 minutes in the game though, off the ball chasing down and he showed good strength to fashion himself a good left-footed chance from the edge of the area which the goalkeeper did really well to push round the post as it arrowed low towards the corner of the net. Cannon can take shots with either foot comfortably which is an obvious asset.

Q. Has he done enough to force his way into the first team match day squad?

A. Definitely showed a hunger and as an alternative more traditional type of striker to Neal Maupay I would say YES.

Next up Stanley Mills. A joint substitute along with Cannon, it was his left-footed shot that caused the goalkeeper to fumble for Cannon’s goal. Nothing special about the shot other than of course the willingness to shoot. I do hope what followed will not play on his mind as following a mazey Gordon run he was set up and fired uncharacteristically high over the bar. The disappointment was written all over his face as it was a great opportunity to get off the mark for him. At U21 level Mills often creates his own opportunities and luck but this time it deserted him. He did nothing wrong after that but, after such a stellar season full of promise, you had to feel sorry for him. His confidence will be fine and that won’t happen often.

Q. Has he done enough to force his way into the first team match day squad?

A. His form at U21 level, both goalscoring and assists suggests that he will be a player for Everton for many years to come. I think, in truth, as in the Celtic game he found it less easy to take up the right position with the presence and nature of the runs made by Patterson so it would take time for that to develop. The Toffees are well stocked with wide players in wide positions with Gordon and Gray coming into good form and McNeil available and of course Iwobi able to play wide so it will take time but I am sure he’ll earn his place this season - NOT YET.

How about Reece Welch. At U21 level this season he has probably endured a more testing spell in his fledgling career as opposed to last season. That said, he is a considerable defensive unit and during his time on the pitch he didn’t put a foot wrong and covered nicely for Michael Keane on one occasion. He reads the game well, is quick and like Quirk he did himself no harm.

Q. Has he done enough to force his way into the first team match day squad? A. He didn’t look out of place at all. Given the strength Everton have with Coady, Tarkowski, Keane, Holgate, Mina (when fit) and the returning Godfrey he will probably find himself out of the match day squad but I think he has given Lampard a little reminder of the promise he has - NOT YET.

Next Seb Quirk. His introduction allowed Price to go further upfield as I have seen many times for the U21s. His first involvement seconds after coming on was to put a knee into the back of a Sydney forward so he’s not afraid to make a mark. He made several good interceptions after that and was tidy on the ball and strong in the tackle.

Q. Has he done enough to force his way into the first team match day squad?

A. He’s done himself no harm at all with this exposure to first team training and action. Considering his journey from almost being released in the summer to playing first team football he has done really well and will surely develop further. It is hard to escape the fact that without the absences of Gueye, Onana, Garner, Davies and Iwobi he would probably not have got a chance but it was good experience - NOT YET.

Finally Joe Anderson. At U21 level, Anderson has bene playing well in a central defensive partnership with Welch and it is there that his future will lie. On this occasion he came on as a substitute for Ruben Vinagre and thus took up his secondary position of left back. He gave a satisfactory performance in the wide role but he is more of a left footed centre back so it is tough to judge him as he is less likely to make the runs of Mykolenko or Vinagre towards the opposition box. I do like his assertive manner however. Often demonstrated at U21 level he was first across to defend an unusually fired up McNeil who had incurred the wrath of several Australian players, that is until Anderson intervened!

Q. Has he done enough to force his way into the first team match day squad?

A. Not at left back no, and as with Welch who will be ahead of him in the centre back pecking order he will not be involved any time soon. What he does every week however is show that he has a future in the game, a good steady young professional - NOT YET.

Everton actually finished the game with 9 players 23 years old or younger (and but for it being Dwight McNeil’s 23rd birthday on the Tuesday we’d be saying 22 or younger). So over 80% of the finishing team had an average age of 20. That certainly bodes well for the future of the club. Well done boys!