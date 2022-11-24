Everton News: Big victory down under, Onana wins, Iwobi contract extension, and World Cup How to Watch

Welcome to Day 5 of the 2022 World Cup!

With Premier League action halted for the global showcase, we’re going to pivot to covering the World Cup for the next month or so, with an Everton focus. The Blues are on their tour to Australia so we’ll continue with coverage on that, but we’re also going to have all the viewing information you will need for the tournament in Qatar on a daily basis, with in-depth coverage on some teams of interest - England, Belgium, Senegal, United States and Canada.

Everton were 5-1 victors in their final match down under. Anthony Gordon took the match ball home after scoring a hat trick. Read the RBM game summary with highlights. [RBM]

Amadou Onana came on for Belgium in their victory over Canada at the FIFA World Cup. [EFC]

Everton are trying to extend the contract of Alex Iwobi and Frank Lampard is speaking glowingly of the player:

“I know that Kevin is speaking with Alex’s people on that front so we’ll see how that one develops,” said the Everton manager. At the moment, I think he’s one of the best midfield players in the league in terms of being a No.6 or No.8. His development has been brilliant. It’s a funny one, I think there was a perception about Alex when I came in, and it’s all his work.” [Click Liverpool]

Congratulations to all of the participants as the Goodison Sleepout raised £25.000 for Everton in the City. [EFC]

Some interesting comments from Mohammed Kudus who was heavily linked with a move from Ajax to Everton last summer. [Echo]

Sad news today as former Everton and Liverpool player David Johnson passed away after a battle with cancer. Johnson scored Derby goals for both Everton and Liverpool at the Gwladys Street End. Bill Kenright remembered David:

“That David enjoyed the love and respect of both sides of Stanley Park underlined his qualities both as a footballer and a man. He was one of the few who crossed the divide and managed to retain his reputation with both sets of supporters. That is because he was always honest, hard-working and brave. Rest in Peace Johnno.” [EFC]

Today’s World Cup Matches

Switzerland vs Cameroon

Group G - Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

Date and start time: Tuesday, November 24th at 2:00 a.m. PT / 5:00 a.m ET / 10:00 a.m. BT

Uruguay vs South Korea

Group H - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan

Date and start time: Tuesday, November 24th at 5:00 a.m. PT / 8:00 a.m ET / 1:00 p.m. BT

Portugal vs Ghana

Group G - Stadium 974, Doha

Date and start time: Tuesday, November 24th at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m ET / 4:00 p.m. BT

Brazil vs Serbia

Group H - Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail

Date and start time: Tuesday, November 24th at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m ET / 7:00 p.m. BT

For more information on how to watch/listen to today’s action, check out your region’s streaming/listening options at LiveSoccerTV.com

Amadou Onana making his World Cup debut today as a halftime substitute for Belgium against Canada.#EFC pic.twitter.com/LP5APqHI5g — Royal Blue Mersey (@RBMersey) November 23, 2022

Former Everton fullback Bryan Oviedo comes off after 81 minutes for Costa Rica against Spain.

Still looking sharp our #OviedoBaby! pic.twitter.com/pUC7SFIp7x — Royal Blue Mersey (@RBMersey) November 23, 2022

