Everton News: Cole talks tour, Onana on Lampard influence, World Cup How to Watch

Welcome to Day 4 of the 2022 World Cup!

With Premier League action halted for the global showcase, we’re going to pivot to covering the World Cup for the next month or so, with an Everton focus. The Blues are on their tour to Australia so we’ll continue with coverage on that, but we’re also going to have all the viewing information you will need for the tournament in Qatar on a daily basis, with in-depth coverage on some teams of interest - England, Belgium, Senegal, United States and Canada.

Watch some clips from Everton’s training session ahead of today’s final match against Western Sydney Wanderers.

“We’re so focused on working on training and coming up with the ideas because goals win games. We are trying new ideas out on the training pitch and hopefully we see the benefits in the next game. We are always striving for the best and to perform at a high level. The back end of last week was a difficult time for us but it’s been a great opportunity to come here, meet fans, play against good opposition and focus on what we have been trying in training. The focus is on us but we are a very determined group of staff and, of course, we always strive to be better,” says Ashley Cole. [EFC]

The only way to watch the Everton game is through the club website for official members only, kickoff is in 45 min. [EFC]

Former Everton great Davy Klaassen scored against current Everton great Idrissa Gueye in Netherlands 2-0 win against Senegal.

“I would never have come to Everton because the former star Frank Lampard was coaching there. He was an exceptional player, but I don’t sign for a club because of the name of its coach. For his good ideas, though. That’s where he seduced me. When I spoke to him, I realised that he was a fascinating man. I liked the feeling we had. I liked the way he talked to me, the way he talked about football,” says Onana. [Echo via Sport Magazine]

Fancy a move to Everton, Cristiano?

Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.



The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 22, 2022

Despite financing concerns, Bramley-Moore Dock Stadium is still anticipated to be completed on time. [Echo]

Today’s World Cup Matches

Morocco vs Croatia

Group F

Date and start time: Wednesday, November 23rd at 2:00 a.m. PT / 5:00 a.m ET / 10:00 a.m. BT

Germany vs Japan

Group E

Date and start time: Wednesday, November 23rd at 5:00 a.m. PT / 8:00 a.m ET / 1:00 p.m. BT

Spain vs Costa Rica

Group E

Date and start time: Wednesday, November 23rd at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m ET / 4:00 p.m. BT

Belgium vs Canada

Group F

Date and start time: Wednesday, November 23rd at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m ET / 7:00 p.m. BT

