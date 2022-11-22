Everton News: Geiger linked, Price interview and World Cup How to Watch

Welcome to Day 3 of the 2022 World Cup!

With Premier League action halted for the global showcase, we’re going to pivot to covering the World Cup for the next month or so, with an Everton focus. The Blues are on their tour to Australia so we’ll continue with coverage on that, but we’re also going to have all the viewing information you will need for the tournament in Qatar on a daily basis, with in-depth coverage on some teams of interest - England, Belgium, Senegal, United States and Canada.

Isaac Price spoke to Everton TV about his first senior start for the Blues:

“I found out I was starting in a team meeting on the morning of the game and I was buzzing. Having senior players around me helped a lot. All the back three behind me were always talking to me and having Abdoulaye [Doucoure] next to me gave me confidence, let me play more, and I thought we played pretty well.” [EFC]

“It was great to start against Celtic. I found out in a team meeting on the morning of the game and I was buzzing."



Isaac Price on his first senior start for the Blues. pic.twitter.com/CM6GYnlT9P — Everton (@Everton) November 21, 2022

Fabrizio Romano has confimed that Chelsea are looking at Jordan Pickford as a replacement for both Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga. [caughtoffside]

Frank Lampard has spoken about his connection with England phenom Jude Bellingham:

“He’s crucial for England - an outstanding talent. He’s more experienced and talented than his years show - to do what he’s done at the top level already. I tried to sign him when I was at Chelsea actually – unfortunately it didn’t happen but I wanted to sign him and Declan Rice.” [DailyMail]

Everton are interested in Hoffenheim midfielder Dennis Geiger whose contract runs out at the end of the season, according to Sky Sports Germany. [SSG]

Everton play their second and final match of the Australian Tour on Wednesday against the Western Sydney. You can stream the game on the Everton website. [EFC]

Check out our full time review of the Senegal/Netherlands match. [RBM]

Kudos to former Evertonian Gary Lineker for saying what needs to be said.

This is how BBC opened coverage of World Cup 2022. Stark contrast to Fox Coverage in United States. Please take a minute to watch. This is how this World Cup should be contextualized pic.twitter.com/36HtKOX26w — roger bennett (@rogbennett) November 20, 2022

Today’s World Cup Matches

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia

Group C

Date and start time: Tuesday, November 22nd at 2:00 a.m. PT / 5:00 a.m ET / 10:00 a.m. BT

Denmark vs Tunisia

Group D

Date and start time: Tuesday, November 22nd at 5:00 a.m. PT / 8:00 a.m ET / 1:00 p.m. BT

Mexico vs Poland

Group C

Date and start time: Tuesday, November 22nd at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m ET / 4:00 p.m. BT

France vs Australia

Group D

Date and start time: Tuesday, November 22nd at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m ET / 7:00 p.m. BT

For more information on how to watch/listen to today’s action, check out your region’s streaming/listening options at LiveSoccerTV.com

The World Cup starts this weekend! The England World Cup home and away kits are available on Kitbag, get yours now!

Use code TREBLE / BRACE for up to 65% OFF (exclusions may apply).#ThreeLions #ENGhttps://t.co/z3lvayn09S pic.twitter.com/ABGYNpCBSQ — Royal Blue Mersey (@RBMersey) November 14, 2022

*Royal Blue Mersey has affiliate partnerships and may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links provided.