Everton News: Kudus on Blues interest, Gordon and Kean rumours, and World Cup How to Watch

Welcome to Day 2 of the 2022 World Cup!

With Premier League action halted for the global showcase, we’re going to pivot to covering the World Cup for the next month or so, with an Everton focus. The Blues are on their tour to Australia so we’ll continue with coverage on that, but we’re also going to have all the viewing information you will need for the tournament in Qatar on a daily basis, with in-depth coverage on some teams of interest - England, Belgium, Senegal, United States and Canada.

Everton great Enner Valencia scored both goals for Ecuador in their 2-0 win against Qatar yesterday.

Everton Women fall to Manchester City 2-1. [RBM]

The Royal Blue Mersey writers take a stab at some World Cup predictions. [RBM]

Check out our preview of Senegal’s match today against the Netherlands, in which Gueye will look to make an impact. [RBM]

“I think it’s important for the team to realise that last week was just a once-off week in what has been a reasonably good start to the season. We’ve got to start putting the building blocks back in place to start performing well again once we get back to the Premier League. It was a tough week last week, but we’re looking forward to getting back after this break and getting back to business,” says James Tarkowski. [ABC Sport]

It looks like Moise Kean will (finally) be gone soon.

Juventus are expected sign Moise Kean on permanent deal from Everton in 2023. His agent Rafaela Pimenta says: "Moise is doing very well now and he'll be an important player for Juventus for many years", tells Gazzetta. #Juve #EFC pic.twitter.com/xcMlWwAxKo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 18, 2022

Spurs are reportedly still interested in Anthony Gordon. [football.london]

Check in on the latest Bramley-Moore Stadium developments. [EFC]

“I was really close to joining Everton. I thought it was a good project for me and I felt I should try it. It wasn’t like this season was my first, it was my third. So if I’m not getting the progress I’m looking for then why not try something else? That was the focus of everything that happened. I spoke to Lampard [regarding a move to Everton]. I had a chat with him to know the project they have for me, what he thinks about me and how he sees me as a player because definitely that would be the green light for me to decide whether I want to move. Without the coach there is nothing,” says Mohammed Kudus. [Joy Online]

Shortly after the news of a potential Tom Davies injury, it looks like Yerry Mina and Abdoulaye Doucoure may have caught the injury bug as well [Daily Mail]

Today’s World Cup Matches

England vs Iran

Match Details

Competition: World Cup Group B

Date and start time: Monday, November 21st at 5:00 a.m. PT / 8:00 a.m ET / 1:00 p.m. BT

Senegal vs Netherlands

Match Details

Competition: World Cup Group A

Date and start time: Monday, November 21st at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m ET / 4:00 p.m. BT

USA vs Wales

Match Details

Competition: World Cup Group B

Date and start time: Monday, November 21st at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m ET / 7:00 p.m. BT

For more information on how to watch/listen to today’s action, check out your region’s streaming/listening options at LiveSoccerTV.com

The World Cup starts this weekend! The England World Cup home and away kits are available on Kitbag, get yours now!

Use code TREBLE / BRACE for up to 65% OFF (exclusions may apply).#ThreeLions #ENGhttps://t.co/z3lvayn09S pic.twitter.com/ABGYNpCBSQ — Royal Blue Mersey (@RBMersey) November 14, 2022

*Royal Blue Mersey has affiliate partnerships and may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links provided.