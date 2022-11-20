Everton Women 1-2 Manchester City: FA WSL Match Recap

Everton Women boss Brian Sorensen saw many positives in his side’s 2-1 defeat to Manchester City while also being full of praise for the Citizens.

Rikke Sevecke’s header from a corner cancelled out Julie Blakstad’s opener which saw the game finely poised at the break.

Khadija Shaw’s fine scoring run continued though, with what proved to be the winner four minutes after the restart, as both sides created chances in an entertaining encounter at a sold-out Walton Hall Park.

And, despite the result, Sorensen felt his side closed a gap with this performance against Gareth Taylor’s team.

“For me, Man City is the best team we have played so far,” said Sorensen. “They are so composed on the ball and link up so well. But we did very well in large parts of the game. “I feel a bit unlucky because we did have some chances but so did they. I think the positive is that, while we haven’t closed the gap completely, we have taken a big step in the right direction with that performance.”

Heading into the fixture on the back of five straight victories, the visitors started brightly and forced Emily Ramsey into action early. The Blues stopper had to be at her very best to deny former Blue Chloe Kelly, who found herself unmarked in the penalty area.

Ramsey’s heroics acted as a wake-up call to Everton, and their resolute defending from then on restricted and frustrated City. The hosts did more than just make up the numbers though, Aurora Galli’s powerful run and stinging effort went just wide of the post and sent a clear message that the game was on.

But it was City who opened the scoring shortly after the half-hour mark. Shaw beat Everton’s offside trap before unselfishly playing in Blakstad to roll the ball into an empty net.

Like so many times for both of Everton’s senior sides, the vociferous crowd made itself heard and Sevecke was only too pleased to answer the call. Elise Stenevik’s corner was not adequately dealt with by the visitors, and the Dane was first to react to level proceedings.

Katja Snoeijs’ sweetly hit half-volley from the edge of the box a minute later very nearly gave the Blues the lead, but former Everton keeper Sandy MacIver saved well to ensure that it was honours even at the break.

City started the second as they had the first, Shaw forcing Ramsey into an early second-half save. The Jamaican would get the better of her a few minutes later though, tapping home Laura Coombs’ initial effort after it rebounded off the post.

Everton refused to feel sorry for themselves, with Sorensen looking to his bench for inspiration. Half-time substitution Aggie Beaver-Jones had the Toffees’ best effort, her fierce effort after cutting in from the left-hand side was well blocked for a corner.

As the game wore on, the hosts continued to pressurise, but Taylor’s side clung on to their slender lead to claim a hard-fought three points on the road.

Everton return to action on Saturday 26th November at 5pm with a Continental Cup tie in Yorkshire with Sheffield United.