Everton vs Celtic: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | Price gets the start in midfield

Frank Lampard has gone with a reasonably strong side for the first game in Australia against Celtic in the Sydney Super Cup. Isaac Price is making his first start for the club first team in the middle in what looks like a 3-4-3 formation.

Lineups

Preview

Everton take on Celtic in the first game of the Sydney Super Cup as the Blues wind down before the Christmas break with a short tour of Australia. The Toffees have four representatives away at the World Cup in Qatar in Jordan Pickford, Conor Coady, Idrissa Gueye and Amadou Onana, and the club website just announced that Tom Davies has returned to England with a knee injury.

Alex Iwobi and Seamus Coleman are also not in Sydney as they are away on international duty.

Match Details

Competition: Sydney Super Cup

Date and start time: Sunday, November 20th at 3:45 a.m BST

Stadium: Stadium Australia, Sydney, Australia

Capacity: 83,500

Weather: 80°F/27°C, sunny, 0% chance of precipitation, 20 mph winds

How to Watch/Listen

TV: Everton TV, Celtic TV, Channel 10 (Aus)

Radio: Everton website

Live stream: Everton TV (full members only)

Gamethread: Live blog above starting one hour before game time

Information from LiveSoccerTV.com

Last Meeting

The last time the two sides met each other was in a preseason friendly back in 2006 when the Blues lost 1-0.